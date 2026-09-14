Dell's DFO Management and Sequence to take Baldwin private in $7.7 billion deal

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Sept 14 — Michael Dell's DFO ​Management and Sequence Holdings said on Monday they ‌would take the Baldwin Insurance ⁠Group private ​in a ⁠deal valued at $7.7 ‌billion.

Under the ‌terms of the deal, Baldwin ⁠shareholders ⁠will receive $32.50 apiece in cash.

The offer represents a premium of about 88% to the stock's closing ‌price on ​June 17, the day before media reports emerged about a potential go-private deal, the companies said. Baldwin shares were up ​6.9% at $31.69 in ‌premarket ‌trading.

Baldwin, valued ⁠at around $4.14 billion, provides risk management solutions, insurance advisory and tech-enabled underwriting ‌to businesses ​and individuals.

(Reporting ‌by Pritam ⁠Biswas ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)