Dell's DFO Management and Sequence to take Baldwin private in $7.7 billion deal

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 14, 2026 at 6:41 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 6:36 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, speaks during an event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 6, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, speaks during an event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo)

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Sept 14 — Michael Dell's DFO ​Management and Sequence Holdings said on Monday they ‌would take the Baldwin Insurance ⁠Group private ​in a ⁠deal valued at $7.7 ‌billion.

Under the ‌terms of the deal, Baldwin ⁠shareholders ⁠will receive $32.50 apiece in cash.

The offer represents a premium of about 88% to the stock's closing ‌price on ​June 17, the day before media reports emerged about a potential go-private deal, the companies said. Baldwin shares were up ​6.9% at $31.69 in ‌premarket ‌trading.

Baldwin, valued ⁠at around $4.14 billion, provides risk management solutions, insurance advisory and tech-enabled underwriting ‌to businesses ​and individuals.

(Reporting ‌by Pritam ⁠Biswas ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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