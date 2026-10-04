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General conference special: 'The World Report'

Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 1:02 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
 
The October 2026 edition of the World Report is a semiannual compilation of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
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SALT LAKE CITY — The October 2026 edition of the World Report is a semiannual compilation of news from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This episode highlights the final stages of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other temple milestones; shares updates on global relief and humanitarian efforts; follows the worldwide ministries of senior Church leaders; and offers other inspiring stories from around the world.

In addition to the English version above, you can watch the entire program below in Spanish.

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