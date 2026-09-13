Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. (back) out Week 1 amid extension talks

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Sep 13 (Field Level Media) - Steelers cornerback Joey ​Porter Jr. sat out Week 1 with a back injury amid an "impasse" between the ‌fourth-year defensive back and Pittsburgh's front office in contract extension ⁠talks.

Steelers coach Mike ​McCarthy said Porter and ⁠the team have not been able to ‌make progress on ‌a long-term contract extension.

ESPN reported Sunday that ⁠the Steelers are "listening" to ⁠offers for Porter. He was listed as questionable this week.

Porter said at the end of training camp that he would consider not suiting up if the two sides didn't make ‌some type of progress ​toward a new deal. Porter requested a trade and informed the team he is open to moving elsewhere, ESPN reported.

"I mean, at the end of the day, it's business, and I know what that is and I got ​my head straight to understand that," Porter ‌said Friday.

Since the ‌end ⁠of the 2025 regular season, four cornerbacks have signed contracts averaging at least $30 million annually.

Porter, the son of former Steelers outside linebacker Joey ‌Porter Sr., was a ​second-round pick (No. 32 overall) ‌in the 2023 ⁠draft. He ​has three career interceptions in 47 regular-season games.

(--Field Level ​Media)