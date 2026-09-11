Falcons turn to Rush as starting QB at Steelers with Tagovailoa ruled out with oblique injury

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ATLANTA — Cooper Rush will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback on Sunday at Pittsburgh after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out on Friday with an oblique injury.

Falcons first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday undrafted rookie Jack Strand will be the backup.

The late change in plans for the season opener came after Stefanski announced Monday that Tagovailoa will open the season as the starter and Michael Penix Jr. will be inactive. Penix did not play in a preseason game as he continues his recovery from a torn ligament in his left knee that ended his 2025 season.

Stefanski said Friday Penix was never an option for Sunday's game, even after Tagovailoa's injury.

"No. Mike will be ready when he's ready," Stefanski.

The Falcons signed Rush on July 29 after Tagovailoa opened training camp with tightness in his lower back.

Rush, 32, has played in 42 NFL games, including 16 starts in eight seasons, seven with Dallas. The Cowboys went 4-4 in Rush's eight starts in 2024 and Baltimore was 0-2 in his two starts last season.

Rush will be asked to take over the offense after spending little time with the starters during training camp and the preseason.

"That's the life of a backup quarterback," Stefanski said. "There's been great guys over the course of history that do an excellent job of staying ready so they don't have to get ready and step in. The reason you're able to do that is because you work so hard in the meeting room and on the practice field to stay up to speed.

"Now, in an ideal world, would you love to have gotten every rep? Of course. That's a no-brainer. But, I do think there's examples of guys that come in with no reps, and sometimes it's after the first play, sometimes it is on play 59, whatever it is. And you're expected to compete, and you're expected to hold the standard of the room, in this case, the quarterback room. So Cooper's been a backup in his career. He's been the starter. He knows how to prepare."

Tagovailoa bent over in obvious discomfort after throwing a pass during a portion of Thursday's practice open to media and grabbed his right side. He dropped to the ground for a few seconds before getting up and trying to shake off the injury. He was listed as a limited participant.

Stefanski wouldn't characterize the severity of Tagovailoa's injury or speculate if he might miss multiple games or Penix might be ready next week.

"Disappointed for him, obviously," Stefanski said of Tagovailoa. "He's a very competitive person, so disappointed. But he's gonna rally behind Coop and do everything he can to help Coop."

Stefanski said he couldn't remember having two top quarterbacks inactive for the opening game of a season. When a reporter suggested the scenario was unbelievable, Stefanski said "Not for me."

Tagovailoa's injury robs him of the opportunity to make his Falcons debut at Pittsburgh, the same spot where he made the last start of his rocky final season with Miami.

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