Raiders sign tight end Michael Mayer to a 3-year, $45M extension

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HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed a contract extension with tight end Michael Mayer on Saturday.

Mayer agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, according to someone with knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

Mayer likely will start Sunday's season opener when Miami visits Las Vegas. Top tight end Brock Bowers is out because of a knee injury.

But even if Bowers was available, Mayer would have figured to receive a lot of snaps because the Raiders are expected to regularly run two-tight end sets. Ian Thomas is their third tight end.

The Raiders drafted Mayer in the second round in 2023 out of Notre Dame.

He has 83 catches for 788 yards and three TDs in his career, and availability has been an issue. Mayer has missed seven games because of injuries and was out an additional six games in 2024 because of personal reasons.

Mayer said last month he was hopeful about this season, largely because of position coach Luke Steckel's return to his third year in the organization as well as the arrival of coach Klint Kubiak and the offense he is installing.

"I need to know the offense like the back of my hand, and I need to keep my head down and I need to work," Mayer said. "I know there's going to be mistakes. I can't let mistakes ruin the day, I can't let them ruin the rep, I can't let them ruin the period. I've got to move on, mistakes happen. I'm very, very excited for this season."

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