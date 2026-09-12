Packers sign TE Tucker Kraft to contract extension

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Sep 12 (Field Level ​Media) - The Green Bay Packers announced a contract extension ‌with tight end Tucker Kraft on Saturday.

Terms ⁠were not ​disclosed, but multiple ⁠reports said it was ‌a four-year, $75 ‌million deal worth up to $92 million ⁠with ⁠incentives. It includes a $26.5 million signing bonus.

Kraft's average annual salary of $18.75 million rates behind only two tight ends: Trey McBride (Arizona ‌Cardinals) and ​George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers).

Kraft, 25, played only eight games last season before suffering a season- ending ACL injury.

In three seasons, he has 113 receptions for ​1,551 and 15 ‌touchdowns. Last ‌season he ⁠had 32 receptions for 489 yards (career-high 15.3 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.

The Packers ‌selected Kraft 78th ​overall in the ‌2023 NFL ⁠Draft ​out of South Dakota State.

(--Field Level ​Media)