Cowboys place RB Malik Davis (hip) on IR

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sep 12 (Field Level Media) - Dallas Cowboys backup ​running back Malik Davis was placed on injured reserve Saturday, one day after being carted ‌off the practice field with a hip injury.

Per ESPN, Davis is ⁠scheduled to have ​surgery on his hip Saturday. ⁠He is the primary backup to Javonte ‌Williams.

"Unfortunately, I think ‌he's looking at a pretty serious injury that ⁠could take him out ⁠for some period of time," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. "We don't have the final details; we'll know more, but certainly so disappointed ‌for Malik."

Davis, 27, had 52 ​carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season.

He has rushed 90 times for 411 yards and three scores in 25 career games for Dallas.

Emari Demercado, who was claimed off waivers, is expected to serve as ​the primary backup to Williams for Sunday night's ‌season opener against ‌the ⁠New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

Also on Saturday, the Cowboys signed running back Israel Abanikanda to the active roster from the practice squad.

Abanikanda, 23, ‌last saw NFL regular-season ​action in 2023 with ‌the New York Jets. ⁠He ​had 22 carries for 70 yards in six games.

(--Field ​Level Media)