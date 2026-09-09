NFL-Cowboys most valuable team for 20th year in a row, Forbes list shows

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Sept 9 — The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise ​for a 20th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Wednesday that showed ‌all of the league's teams are worth at least $8 billion.

The Los Angeles ⁠Rams ($13.5 billion), New York ​Giants ($12 billion), New England Patriots ($10.6 ⁠billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($10.5 billion) rounded out ‌the top five.

The ‌Cowboys, who have not won a Super Bowl in ⁠30 years but enjoyed success ⁠in the 1970s and 1990s, are worth $17 billion, up 31% from 2025. Located in a football-loving state, they have a passionate fan base and remain one of the NFL's most recognizable and profitable franchises.

Jerry ‌Jones' team generated nearly $1.28 billion in ​revenue last season, according to Forbes estimates, and posted an estimated $677 million in operating income last season.

AT&T Stadium, their home field, has one of the largest capacities in the NFL at 80,000, and can also expand to 100,000 with standing room. When the naming-rights ​agreement with AT&T was announced in 2013, ESPN reported that ‌it was worth ‌between $17 ⁠million and $19 million annually.

The average team value in the league now stands at $9.5 billion, a 34% increase from 2025, Forbes said.

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks ($9.6 billion) were ‌14th on the list ​while the Cincinnati Bengals ($8 billion) ‌were the lowest-valued ⁠team for ​the fifth consecutive year.

(Reporting by Nicole Fernandes in TorontoEditing by ​Toby Davis)