Reports: Burglars steal at least $150,000 from Steelers rookie Max Iheanachor

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PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh rookie offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, the Steelers ' first-round pick, had his home recently burglarized, according to multiple reports.

Reports said that at least $150,000 in merchandise was stolen on Aug. 26, the day before the Steelers visited Buffalo for a preseason game.

The Steelers took Iheanachor out of Arizona State with the 21st selection in this year's NFL draft.

An undisclosed injury caused him to miss a big chunk of training camp. Iheanachor is listed second at right tackle on the Steelers' depth chart for their season opener Sunday against Atlanta.

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