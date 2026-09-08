Reports: Burglars steal at least $150,000 from Steelers rookie Max Iheanachor

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 4:36 p.m.

 
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) defends against the rush by Buffalo Bills' Andre Jones Jr. (59) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, NY., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) defends against the rush by Buffalo Bills' Andre Jones Jr. (59) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, NY., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

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PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh rookie offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, the Steelers ' first-round pick, had his home recently burglarized, according to multiple reports.

Reports said that at least $150,000 in merchandise was stolen on Aug. 26, the day before the Steelers visited Buffalo for a preseason game.

The Steelers took Iheanachor out of Arizona State with the 21st selection in this year's NFL draft.

An undisclosed injury caused him to miss a big chunk of training camp. Iheanachor is listed second at right tackle on the Steelers' depth chart for their season opener Sunday against Atlanta.

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