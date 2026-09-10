American Eagle shares slide as flat margin outlook, weak core brand weigh

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 2:57 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A view of an American Eagle Outfitters store in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: A view of an American Eagle Outfitters store in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sept 10 — American Eagle Outfitters' shares slumped over 11% in premarket trading on ​Thursday, following a flat quarterly gross-margin forecast as persistent softness at the company's core brands outweighed a second-quarter ‌revenue beat.

Demand across the apparel sector has been uneven as consumers grappling with inflation ⁠prioritize essentials and wait for ​promotions — a backdrop contributing to ⁠a roughly 36% decline in the company's shares this year.

Executives ‌said on Wednesday ‌that the brand was still trying to clear older ⁠inventory through discounts after a sharp ⁠shift in fashion trends left some merchandise out of step with consumer demand.

Inventory costs climbed 14% from a year earlier in the quarter ended August 1, including costs related to incremental tariffs.

"Earnings power is unlikely to improve and low ‌valuation remains justified by several overhangs, including ​elevated inventory levels and Aerie's ability to sustain recent momentum," said analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Revenue for the second quarter surpassed analysts' estimates, as growth at Aerie — the company's women's intimates and activewear brand — helped offset softness at the namesake brand.

The company expects current-quarter gross margin to be flat from a ​year earlier and forecasts mid-single digit growth in fiscal 2026 comparable ‌sales.

The stock's forward ‌price-to-earnings ⁠multiple, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, is 9.38, compared to peers Abercrombie's 11.47 and Gap's 8.91.

American Eagle, like several apparel peers, has turned to celebrity partnerships such as the "Great Jeans" campaign ‌with actor Sydney Sweeney ​to capture spending from wealthier Gen ‌Z consumers, even ⁠as inflation squeezes ​lower- and middle-income households.

(Reporting by Joel Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Joyjeet Das)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  