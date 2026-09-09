Northrop Grumman, Utah officials unveil new facility that will aid in B-21 production

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LAYTON — Northrop Grumman officials on Wednesday announced the launch of a facility in Layton that will aid in the production of the B-21 Raider, a stealth bomber expected to play a key role in U.S. defense.

"It is a phenomenal machine, and it is a phenomenal program," Tom Jones, corporate vice president for the defense giant, said at a ceremony to formally unveil the new plant.

He said the first finished aircraft, capable of hauling conventional and nuclear munitions, should be delivered next year to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, its first operational base. While the Layton facility, which sits adjacent to Hill Air Force Base, is one of several around the country involved in B-21 production, officials provided few details about the precise role of the Utah facility.

Chris Adams, vice president of Northrop Grumman's B-21 division, said only that "key components" are to be built in Utah. The Air Force has requested a minimum of 100 of the aircraft, which have an average "unit procurement cost" of $692 million measured in 2022 dollars, according to Air Force estimates.

Both he and Jones, though, stressed the importance of the B-21 project to U.S. defense. Adams said the bomber "will define U.S. strategic air power for years to come," and Jones said the capabilities of the B-21 will serve as a deterrent.

"I believe it will be the predominant deterrent weapon system of the future," Jones said. "This is what is going to help keep peace and stability in the world, the platform that we're building here."

The defense giant's B-21 facility in Layton, East Gate 3, measures 845,000 square feet spread across several buildings and will ultimately have a capacity for 1,500 employees by 2032. The workforce will fill engineering and manufacturing roles.

Senate President Stuart Adams, a Layton Republican, and Layton Mayor Joy Petro also spoke at the ceremony, held inside the East Gate 3 facility.

Stuart lauded the role of the varied defense contractors spread across northern Utah and also stressed the importance of developing weapons systems for the nation's defense. Northrop Grumman, among other firms, is also involved in developing the Sentinel ground-based missile system for the U.S. Air Force at its Roy facilities.

"There's never been, in my opinion, a more important time for military superiority for the free world than today, and that's what we're doing here," Adams said

The Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman the contract to develop the bomber in 2015. The company has invested $5 billion in the project, according to its website, and more than 8,000 industry and Air Force personnel are involved in its development.

The U.S. Air Force says the new, aerodynamic airplane will have a key role in U.S. defense.

"The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s. Designed to operate in tomorrow's high-end threat environment, the B-21 will play a critical role in ensuring America's enduring airpower capability," according to the U.S. Air Force website.