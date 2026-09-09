Seahawks QB Sam Darnold ruled out with hip injury

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 7:50 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 7:02 p.m.

 
Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

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Sep 10 (Field Level Media) - Seahawks quarterback Sam ​Darnold limped off the field after a sack on third down ended the opening drive ‌of the game against visiting New England Thursday night and ⁠will not return.

Defensive lineman ​Dre'Mont Jones pulled Darnold ⁠down as he was trying to escape the ‌pocket on a ‌coverage sack. The Seattle quarterback, who led ⁠the team to a ⁠Super Bowl championship last year, was able to get to the sideline without assistance but hobbled toward the bench.

Darnold was ruled out before halftime following examination in the locker room.

Drew Lock ‌replaced Darnold to begin Seattle's ​second series, which also ended with a punt.

"We've got to pick him up. We have faith in Drew, that's why we say 12 is 1," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told NBC as he ran toward the locker room at ​halftime with the Patriots leading 7-0.

Medical staff chatted ‌with Darnold briefly ‌before ⁠he entered the blue medical tent behind Seattle's bench. When Darnold emerged from the tent, he donned a blue Seahawks baseball cap and left the ‌sideline area with ​medical staff for additional testing.

Darnold ‌completed one of ⁠his ​two pass attempts, a 13-yard connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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