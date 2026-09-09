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Sep 10 (Field Level Media) - Seahawks quarterback Sam ​Darnold limped off the field after a sack on third down ended the opening drive ‌of the game against visiting New England Thursday night and ⁠will not return.

Defensive lineman ​Dre'Mont Jones pulled Darnold ⁠down as he was trying to escape the ‌pocket on a ‌coverage sack. The Seattle quarterback, who led ⁠the team to a ⁠Super Bowl championship last year, was able to get to the sideline without assistance but hobbled toward the bench.

Darnold was ruled out before halftime following examination in the locker room.

Drew Lock ‌replaced Darnold to begin Seattle's ​second series, which also ended with a punt.

"We've got to pick him up. We have faith in Drew, that's why we say 12 is 1," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told NBC as he ran toward the locker room at ​halftime with the Patriots leading 7-0.

Medical staff chatted ‌with Darnold briefly ‌before ⁠he entered the blue medical tent behind Seattle's bench. When Darnold emerged from the tent, he donned a blue Seahawks baseball cap and left the ‌sideline area with ​medical staff for additional testing.

Darnold ‌completed one of ⁠his ​two pass attempts, a 13-yard connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

(--Field ​Level Media)