Nvidia plans major expansion of data centre capacity in Australia to meet AI demand

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 9:29 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 6:19 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: The Nvidia logo, on display at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 16, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The Nvidia logo, on display at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 16, 2026. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SYDNEY, Sept 10 — Nvidia said on Thursday it was planning ​an expansion of data centre computing capacity in Australia that would more than double ‌the nation's current load through partnerships with local firms.

The chip company ⁠said it was ​working with Australian cloud ⁠and data centre firms including Firmus, CDC, NEXTDC ‌and AirTrunk, ‌targeting a buildout of up to 2 gigawatts ⁠of AI-related capacity by ⁠2027.

The announcement comes as Australia positions itself as a global hub for data centre investment, while facing calls for tougher regulation over concerns about their environmental impact and heavy energy ‌and water consumption.

Australia's current computing ​capacity is 1.6 GW, according to a report from lobby group Data Centres Australia, citing research from analysts DC Byte.

Nvidia said the capacity expansion would support Australia's demand for AI. Its partners' data centres would be built using ​its "DSX platform".

"Growing AI adoption across industries is increasing ‌demand for high-performance ‌computing," ⁠Nvidia said in a statement.

"Expanding capacity in Australia will enable local innovators to develop models, applications and agents while supporting additional power generation projects ‌to support regional ​and global demand for AI ‌compute."

(Reporting by Ruchika ⁠Khanna ​in Bengaluru and Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by ​Subhranshu Sahu)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
Reuters

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  