CVC names insider, TPG executive as co-CEOs to succeed Lucas in 2028

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 8, 2026 at 6:51 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 5:29 p.m.

 
CVC logo is seen in this illustration taken, September 4, 2026.

CVC logo is seen in this illustration taken, September 4, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Sept 9 — CVC Capital Partners on Wednesday named insider Peter Rutland and ​TPG's Todd Sisitsky as co-chief executives, setting up a leadership transition as incumbent Rob Lucas prepares to ‌step down in the first quarter of 2028.

Lucas, who has led the ⁠private equity firm since 2021 ​and oversaw its initial ⁠public offering on Euronext Amsterdam in 2024, will remain ‌closely involved at a ‌group level and in its investment activities after ⁠the transition, CVC said.

Shares of ⁠CVC are down nearly 19% from their debut price in the April 2024 listing.

Sisitsky has been TPG president since 2021. In an SEC filing on Tuesday, TPG said Sisitsky had resigned from his role on September ‌6. He will chair the CVC ​partner board.

Rutland has been with CVC for 19 years and is currently a managing partner and president of the firm, which has about €212 billion ($246.47 billion) in assets under management.

In July, CVC, which has stakes in brands such as Lipton Teas, Breitling and Petco, posted a half-year ​net profit that beat market expectations, boosted by growth in ‌fundraising and a ‌rise ⁠in fee-paying assets under management.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that CVC was exploring a sale of Arthea, the personal care platform whose products include bath and body brand Dr. Teal's, ‌in a deal that ​could value the platform at ‌around $2 billion.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting ⁠by Natalia ​Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and ​Subhranshu Sahu)

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