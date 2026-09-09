Amazon will raise $5.8 billion in first sterling bond sale, lead managers say

By Yoruk Bahceli, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 6:40 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 1:20 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured at a company logistics center in Carquefou near Nantes, westren France, May 6, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured at a company logistics center in Carquefou near Nantes, westren France, May 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo)

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LONDON, Sept 9 — Amazon will raise £4.25 billion ($5.76 billion) in its first-ever sterling bond sale, ​more than initially expected, according to a bank managing the deal, as hyperscalers rush to diversify their funding sources to finance the AI boom.

The ‌deal, which saw strong demand, is the latest example of how hyperscalers are increasingly selling bonds ⁠across markets outside of the U.S. ​this year, from euros to Swiss ⁠francs and the yen, as they make sure they can raise capital wherever ‌they can, given their ‌huge funding needs.

They have already issued more than $200 billion of debt ⁠this year, more than doubling from the ⁠whole of 2025, according to LSEG data.

Amazon saw over £12 billion in demand for the four-part deal. It will raise £1.25 billion from 3-year bonds, and £1 billion each from 6-, 12- and 19-year bonds, according to the memo sent by the lead manager seen by Reuters.

They will price to offer spreads ‌of 53 basis points, 75 basis points, 90 basis ​points and 93 basis points, respectively, over corresponding British government bonds, the memo added.

The pound is the latest currency Amazon has added to its funding programme after tapping the euro, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar bond markets.

The European Central Bank warned earlier in September that hyperscalers' push into the euro zone bond market could potentially crowd out other borrowers and push ​up their financing costs.

Google-parent Alphabet, was the first hyperscaler to tap the sterling market ‌in February, when ‌it raised £5.5 ⁠billion from a five-part deal, including a rare 100-year bond. It has also raised Japanese yen, Canadian and Australian dollar debt this year.

According to LSEG data, this is Amazon's first bond sale since July, when it received weaker demand than ‌in the past for ​a $25-billion offering, in one of several signs that ‌the heavy pace of ⁠hyperscaler borrowing has ​started to test the limits of investor demand.

($1 = 0.7373 pounds)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by ​Amanda Cooper)

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