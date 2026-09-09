Stellantis to recall over 200,000 Jeep vehicles in US over tire-pressure monitor issue

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 1:47 a.m.

 
A Jeep Wagoneer is displayed in the showroom of a Jeep dealership in White Lake, Michigan, U.S., March 27, 2025. REUTERS /Rebecca Cook

A Jeep Wagoneer is displayed in the showroom of a Jeep dealership in White Lake, Michigan, U.S., March 27, 2025. REUTERS /Rebecca Cook (REUTERS)

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Sept 9 — Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 201,976 ​Jeep vehicles in the U.S. due to a software error that may ‌cause the tire pressure monitoring system to fail ⁠to detect low ​tire pressure or ⁠illuminate the warning light, the U.S. ‌National Highway Traffic ‌Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The issue ⁠increases crash risk ⁠and causes the vehicles to fail to comply with U.S. federal tire-pressure monitoring system safety requirements, NHTSA said.

Here are some details:

• Affected vehicles include certain ‌Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee, ​Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4XE, and Grand Wagoneer models, the regulator said.

• It also includes certain Jeep Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer L, Cherokee, and Grand Wagoneer L PHEV vehicles.

• NHTSA ​said the malfunction may prevent the ‌tire pressure ‌monitoring ⁠system from alerting drivers to low tire pressure, increasing crash risk.

• Dealers will update the radio frequency hub software free ‌of charge to ​remedy the issue, ‌according to the ⁠regulator.

(Reporting ​by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi ​Aich)

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