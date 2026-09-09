Stellantis to recall over 200,000 Jeep vehicles in US over tire-pressure monitor issue

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Sept 9 — Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 201,976 Jeep vehicles in the U.S. due to a software error that may cause the tire pressure monitoring system to fail to detect low tire pressure or illuminate the warning light, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.
The issue increases crash risk and causes the vehicles to fail to comply with U.S. federal tire-pressure monitoring system safety requirements, NHTSA said.
Here are some details:
• Affected vehicles include certain Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4XE, and Grand Wagoneer models, the regulator said.
• It also includes certain Jeep Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer L, Cherokee, and Grand Wagoneer L PHEV vehicles.
• NHTSA said the malfunction may prevent the tire pressure monitoring system from alerting drivers to low tire pressure, increasing crash risk.
• Dealers will update the radio frequency hub software free of charge to remedy the issue, according to the regulator.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)