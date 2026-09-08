Dutch fintech Adyen sees long-term India opportunity, plans local expansion

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MUMBAI, Sept 9 — Dutch payments processor Adyen plans to expand its India operations and hire ​more employees as it bets on the country's fast-growing digital payments market and rising cross-border commerce activity, a top executive told Reuters.

The Amsterdam-listed company, one of the world's largest ‌fintech firms providing payments services and financial solutions, sees India as a long-term growth market both due to multinational clients entering ⁠the country and Indian businesses expanding overseas, its ​Asia-Pacific President Gary Yang said in an ⁠interview on Tuesday.

"We're continuing to hire and grow because we see significant opportunity in the market," he ‌said without sharing India-specific ‌growth or hiring targets.

Global payments firms including Stripe and PayPal have struggled to establish ⁠themselves in India. Stripe scaled down its India operations ⁠in 2024 citing regulatory challenges, while PayPal exited domestic India payments in 2021 and now focuses on cross-border transactions.

Adyen on the other hand has steadily expanded its India presence since receiving payment aggregator and cross border licences in 2024. Its local employee count has risen tenfold since 2023 to 120 in the first half of this year.

The company's pre-tax income from India ‌more than doubled to 3.18 million euros ($3.5 million) in 2025 from ​1.45 million euros a year earlier, annual reports showed. Adyen's global operations generated net income of 1.06 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in 2025.

The payments processor, which counts tech majors such as Uber and Microsoft, among its major clients, is working with firms including software giant Adobe that are seeking to expand their Indian payments suite. Adyen is also helping Indian clients such as travel platform Oyo expand abroad, Yang said.

The Dutch firm has been adapting its platform for ​India's unique regulatory and payments landscape to meet data localisation requirements as well as provide recurring payment mandates and ‌Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ‌services, according to ⁠Yang.

"There is no succeeding in India without UPI," he said.

India's UPI is one of the largest instant payments network in the world, processing billions of transactions every month.

The company is also positioning itself for the rise of AI-powered "agentic commerce", where software agents could search for products and complete purchases on ‌behalf of consumers.

Reuters reported last week ​that National Payments Corp of India is preparing a ‌framework that would let AI ⁠agents make small ​digital payments without approval for every transaction.

($1 = 0.8610 euros)

(Reporting by Ashwin Manikandan and Nishit Navin in Mumbai; Editing ​by Ronojoy Mazumdar)