Verizon signs optical fiber deal with Corning to expand broadband, support AI growth

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 8, 2026 at 11:28 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 9:10 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. (REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo)

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Sept 8 — Verizon said on Tuesday ​it has signed an agreement with specialty glass ‌maker Corning for high-density optical ⁠fiber, as ​the telecom company ⁠ramps up broadband ‌expansion and ‌reinforces network infrastructure to support ⁠AI workloads.

The ⁠multi-billion-dollar deal builds on the three-decade partnership between the two companies. Its financial terms were not disclosed.

As ‌part of ​the agreement, Corning will supply more than 80 million miles of high-density optical fiber and connectivity solutions between 2027 and 2032.

The ​fiber deployment, according ‌to Verizon, ‌will ⁠speed up broadband expansion for homes and businesses and bolster the high-capacity, low-latency ‌infrastructure required by ​AI hyperscalers.

(Reporting ‌by Prathik ⁠Jayaprakash ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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