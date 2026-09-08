Dodgers sit Shohei Ohtani to 'build him up slowly' after 2-strikeout return

By Beth Harris, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 6:26 p.m.

 
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, walks back to the dugout after striking out as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson throws the ball back during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, walks back to the dugout after striking out as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson throws the ball back during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Tuesday night, a day after he went 0 for 3 on his return from a four-day break because of nagging injuries.

Ohtani struck out twice and had a walk as the designated hitter in a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani came out of the game well but after talking to the training staff the decision was made to build him up slowly. The two-way superstar has been dealing with lingering soreness in his left knee and right biceps. He won't pitch again this season and instead focus on hitting.

Ohtani will be available to pinch hit against the Reds and Roberts expects him to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

Tommy Edman started in center field and led off in Ohtani's place, while Freddie Freeman was the designated hitter as the NL West-leading Dodgers pursued a fifth consecutive win.

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[See AP's full MLB coverage here](<https://See AP's full MLB coverage here>)

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