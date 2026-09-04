Phillies 3B Bryson Stott (personal matter) scratched vs. Braves

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Sep 05 (Field Level Media) - Philadelphia infielder ​Bryson Stott was scratched from the Phillies' lineup shortly before first pitch against ‌the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday due to a personal ⁠matter.

The Phillies didn't ​immediately provide a reason ⁠for Stott's removal. However, Stott and his ‌wife, Dru, ‌announced in May that Dru would be ⁠giving birth to a ⁠girl in September.

While not divulging the reason for Stott's absence, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said after the game the team learned that Stott would miss the game ‌about an hour before ​first pitch. Mattingly added that he did not know if Stott would be available Saturday.

Stott was slated to bat seventh and play third base. Edmundo Sosa moved from left field to third and Bryan De La ​Cruz started in left and batted seventh ‌against Braves ‌starter ⁠Chris Sale. The Braves won the game 5-2.

Stott, 28, is batting .255 with 10 homers, 61 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 134 games ‌this season. Over ​five seasons, he has ‌a .256 average, 59 ⁠homers, ​295 RBIs and 123 steals in 707 games.

(--Field Level ​Media)