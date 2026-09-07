MLB roundup: Jesus Luzardo blanks Braves as Phillies earn series split

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Sep 08 (Field Level Media) - Jesus Luzardo threw his first career complete game and Kyle Schwarber delivered the game's only run with his major-league-leading 43rd homer to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Monday.

Luzardo (14-5) logged 12 strikeouts while holding Atlanta to just two hits and one walk while throwing 109 pitches to help ​the Phillies split the four-game series.

Grant Holmes kept the Phillies scoreless on three hits and two walks, fanning six over six innings for the Braves, who had won three of their previous four games.

Schwarber broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, he mashed a fastball from Didier Fuentes (5-2) into the upper deck in right field for his third homer in as many games.

Mets 9, Marlins 4

A.J. Ewing went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Jonah Tong earned the win in his first major ‌league start of the year as visiting New York defeated Miami.

Tong (2-1) allowed four runs in five innings after he was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse hours before the game. Two of Ewing's knocks provided the Mets with insurance runs after Bo Bichette's fourth-inning RBI single gave them the lead.

Marlins starter Eury Perez (7-11) allowed seven runs, five earned, on a career-high 10 hits in four innings. Graham ⁠Pauley hit a three-run homer for Miami, which fell for the fourth time in five games.

Orioles 6, Guardians 4

Coby Mayo homered twice and Trevor ​Rogers reached 10 wins for the first time in his career as Baltimore defeated visiting Cleveland to snap a six-game losing streak.

Mayo socked ⁠his first homer in the third inning before padding Baltimore's lead to five runs in the sixth with another long ball. Rogers (10-9) threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Samuel Basallo and Rece Hinds each tallied two hits.

Steven Kwan and Jo Adell each had two hits and pinch hitter Nathaniel Lowe ‌smashed a three-run homer for the Guardians. Joey Cantillo (9-9) allowed four runs ‌and five walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Red Sox 5, Angels 2

Adley Rutschman and Jarren Duran each homered to help Boston top visiting Los Angeles and extend its winning streak to five games.

After Duran opened the scoring with a home ⁠run to lead off the bottom of the second, Rutschman hit a three-run shot later in the inning. Duran, Caleb Durbin and Eli White each had two hits for the Red Sox.

Los ⁠Angeles starter Grayson Rodriguez (4-7) allowed five runs on six hits in four innings. Moises Ballesteros collected three hits, including a solo home run, for the Angels, which have lost five of their past six games.

Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Jackson Chourio sparked an eighth-inning rally with a two-run single, helping to lift Milwaukee to a comeback victory over visiting Chicago in the opener of a series featuring the top two teams in the National League Central.

Robert Gasser started and threw 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball for the Brewers. Abner Uribe (5-2) tossed one scoreless inning, and Trevor Megill picked up his 27th save despite yielding Pete Crow-Armstrong's 41st home run in the ninth.

Cubs starter Matthew Boyd (8-4) was charged with three runs on five hits in seven-plus innings. Pedro Ramirez hit a solo homer in Chicago's second consecutive loss.

Diamondbacks 5, Royals 4 (10 innings)

Pinch hitter Lars Nootbaar's sacrifice fly scored automatic runner Corbin Carroll to snap a scoreless tie in the 10th inning and visiting Arizona ultimately hung on for a victory over Kansas City.

The Diamondbacks added four runs and needed all of them as Kansas City put up four ‌in the bottom of the inning. Gabriel Moreno, Nolan Arenado and Ildemaro Vargas each had two hits for the D-backs. Justin Martinez (2-0) threw a scoreless ninth and Dennis Santana earned his third save by retiring both ​batters he faced in the 10th.

Salvador Perez went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs while Vinnie Pasquantino added two hits for the Royals. Craig Kimbrel (1-4) surrendered five runs, four earned, in the 10th inning after starter Noah Cameron threw six scoreless innings.

Tigers 5, Twins 4

Riley Greene had three hits, including a two-run home run, and host Detroit held off Minnesota.

Greene produced his third homer in the past three games and his sixth extra- base hit during that span. Kevin McGonigle also went deep for the Tigers. Detroit starter Troy Melton (8-4) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Kenley Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 18th save.

Twins starter Joe Ryan (6-9) gave up three runs (two earned) and three hits in four innings in his first start since Aug. 4. He had been sidelined due to a strained left glute muscle. Walker Jenkins had a two-run double for Minnesota, while Trevor Larnach smashed a solo homer.

Padres 3, Nationals 2

Jackson Merrill posted three hits and two RBIs while Nick Pivetta threw five shutout innings in his first outing since April 12 as San Diego sent visiting Washington to its fifth straight defeat.

Pivetta (2-2), who was activated from the 60-day injured list before the game, allowed just two hits and struck out two. Four relievers closed out the game, capped by Mason Miller collecting his 34th save. Fernando Tatis went 3-for-4 and Manny Machado posted ​two hits and an RBI.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin (2-9) surrendered eight hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Dylan Crews poked a two-run homer to highlight his two-hit day.

Dodgers 6, Reds 3

Emmet Sheehan struck out 10 in his return from the minor leagues and Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer as Los Angeles edged Cincinnati for its fifth straight win.

Sheehan (5-8) threw 5 2/3 ‌innings of one-run ball, ‌and Evan Phillips pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first ⁠save of the season. Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk after sitting out the previous four games because of left knee, right biceps and neck discomfort.

Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suarez homered while Chase Burns threw three scoreless innings for the Reds, who had won four of their past five games. Brandon Williamson (3-4) permitted six runs, three earned in 4 1/3 innings.

Athletics 6, Blue Jays 5

Jeff McNeil beat out an RBI infield single with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Athletics a victory over Toronto. Louis Varland (5-5) walked a pair to set up the game-winning hit.

Henry Bolte homered, stole three bases and scored three times for the A's. Zack Gelof added two RBIs, two runs and two steals. A's starter Jacob Lopez was charged with four runs and seven hits in six-plus innings.

Toronto's Andres Gimenez homered off Hogan Harris (4-2) to tie the game 5-5 with one out in the ‌top of the ninth. Alejandro Kirk and Kazuma Okamoto also hit homers ​for the Blue Jays. Dylan Cease allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits in five innings.

Giants 5, Cardinals 4 (11 innings)

Shay Whitcomb's infield single scored the winning run in the bottom ‌of the 11th inning as host San Francisco edged St. Louis.

After both ⁠teams brought their automatic runner around to score in the 10th, ​Giants reliever Jason Foley (3-1) blanked the Cardinals in the top of the 11th. San Francisco's Bryce Eldridge drove in three runs with a double, a single and a sacrifice fly.

Alec Burleson homered and Thomas Saggese had two hits for the Cardinals, who fell to 4-3 on their nine-game road trip. George Soriano (6-4) got just one ​out in the 11th inning.

(--Field Level Media)