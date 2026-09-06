MLB roundup: Guardians work another walk-off win over Tigers

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Sep 07 (Field Level Media) - Daniel Schneemann singled home automatic runner Angel Genao in the 10th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 3-2 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Bailey led off the inning with a single up the middle off Kyle Finnegan (3-1) before Schneemann lined a 1-0 splitter into right field to give the Guardians their third walk-off win in the four-game series.

Travis Bazzana had an RBI double and Brayan Rocchio hit his third homer of the series for Cleveland, which saw starter Gavin Williams strike out 11 over six innings, taking the major league strikeout lead (228) ​by one over Jacob Misiorowski. All-Star closer Cade Smith (5-1) earned the win with two perfect innings, striking out five.

The Tigers scored both of their runs on Riley Greene's two-run double in the first inning. He had two of Detroit's four hits and both of its extra-base hits. Starter Jackson Jobe tossed five innings of two-run ball, matching his career best with seven strikeouts. The right-hander retired 11 straight after a rough first inning.

Reds 12, Brewers 8

Elly De La Cruz belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth, fueling host Cincinnati to a series-clinching victory over Milwaukee.

Tyler Stephenson had a pair of RBI singles for the Reds, who won a game in which the teams combined for 20 runs on 21 hits and 20 walks. Cincinnati's Juan Brito and Hector Rodriguez each drove in a run to highlight their three- hit performances. The Reds have won ‌four of their last five games.

Jake Bauers belted a two-run homer, and Brice Turang drove in three runs while Garrett Mitchell and Bo Naylor each had an RBI single for the Brewers, who have lost three of their last four games. Pitcher Antonio Senzatela (10-5) permitted three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Braves 5, Phillies 4

Ronald Acuna Jr. crushed a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Austin Riley delivered a go-ahead triple in the ninth as visiting Atlanta rallied past Philadelphia.

The Braves trailed 4-1 in the eighth when Mike Yastrzemski singled with one out and advanced to third on Drake Baldwin's double. The next hitter was Acuna, who ⁠saw seven straight fastballs from Alex McFarlane and sent the final one over the wall in left-center field. Ozzie Albies led off the ninth with a double against Jhoan Duran before Riley's one-out triple gave the visitors the lead.

Kyle Schwarber hit his ​MLB-leading 42nd homer for the Phillies, who have lost two of the first three games in this four-game set. Atlanta leads Philadelphia by five games in the National League East with each team having 19 games left.

Red Sox 3, ⁠Orioles 1

Aroldis Chapman became the ninth pitcher in major league history to record 400 career saves, closing out Boston's victory over host Baltimore to complete a four-game sweep.

Chapman's third save of the series came with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth and gave him 33 saves for the season.

Eli White's three-run home run was one of the Red Sox's four hits, but it was more than enough for starter Payton Tolle (9-6), who struck out 12 in six sharp innings of one-run ball. Four Boston pitchers combined for 17 ‌strikeouts and no walks.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in the Orioles' only run with a two-out double in the first inning, ‌bringing in Coby Mayo. Baltimore scored six runs total in the series.

Pirates 1, Angels 0

Paul Skenes allowed four hits over 5 1/3 shutout innings and Henry Davis homered for the lone run of the game as Pittsburgh edged visiting Los Angeles in the rubber game of their three-game series.

Brandon Lowe added two hits for the Pirates, who won their fourth straight series despite scoring exactly one ⁠run in each of the three games. Pittsburgh also won Friday night's series opener, 1-0. Skenes (10-11), facing the team he rooted for while growing up in Southern California for the first time in his career, snapped a seven-start winless streak with his first victory since a 7-1 win at Cleveland on July 19.

Mike Trout doubled and had ⁠two hits for the Angels. Rookie Walbert Urena (9-10) was the tough-luck loser, throwing his first career complete game and allowing one run on three hits over a career-high eight innings.

Mariners 2, Athletics 0

Oakland native Bryan Woo continued his career-long mastery of his former hometown team with eight shutout innings, Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford had RBI singles in a two-run fourth and Seattle avoided a four-game sweep by one- hitting the visiting Athletics.

Woo (11-9) allowed just three baserunners -- a fourth-inning single by Henry Bolte and fifth- and eighth-inning walks to Donovan Walton -- and struck out nine in his 102-pitch effort. Andres Munoz threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his 25th save.

Gage Jump (6-10) gave up five straight singles to open the fourth, including the two RBIs, before striking out three straight batters to keep the deficit at two. The A's starter allowed two runs and six hits in four innings, striking out seven.

Marlins 10, Cubs 3

Heriberto Hernandez and Javier Sanoja homered as host Miami snapped a three- game losing streak and avoided a three-game sweep by defeating Chicago.

Hernandez, Sanoja, Joe Mack and ex-Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie each drove in two runs. Caissie delivered a two-run single, and Hernandez and Mack each had an RBI single, in a five-run fifth-inning outburst for the Marlins that broke a 3-3 tie.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slugged his 40th home run and drove in two runs for Chicago. He is the first Cubs player to have a 40-homer season since Derrek Lee in 2005.

Guardians 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings)

Daniel Schneemann singled home automatic runner Angel Genao in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a win over visiting Detroit.

Patrick Bailey led off the inning with a single up the middle off Kyle Finnegan (3-1) before Schneemann lined a 1-0 splitter into right field to give the Guardians their third walk-off win in the four-game series.

Travis Bazzana had an RBI double and Brayan Rocchio hit his third homer of the series for Cleveland, which ‌saw starter Gavin Williams strike out 11 over six innings, taking the major league strikeout lead (228) by one over Jacob Misiorowski.

The Tigers scored both of their runs on Riley Greene's two-run double in the first inning. He had two of Detroit's four hits and both of its extra-base hits. Starter Jackson Jobe tossed five innings of two-run ball, matching his career ​best with seven strikeouts. The right-hander retired 11 straight after a rough first inning.

Diamondbacks 3, Astros 2

Nolan Arenado slugged his 22nd home run and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez produced a quality start as visiting Arizona claimed the rubber match of a three-game interleague series against Houston.

Rodriguez allowed one run on three hits over six innings and improved to 6-0 over his last eight road starts. Arenado spotted the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning with his two-run blast off Astros right-hander Peter Lambert (8-8).

Lambert retired 12 consecutive batters into the seventh but remained winless over his last 10 starts. He allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out six over seven innings.

Mets 4, Giants 2

Bo Bichette hit the go-ahead three-run homer to cap a four-run eighth-inning outburst as host New York stormed back to beat San Francisco in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Brett Baty opened the eighth with a pinch-hit homer for the Mets, who have won six of 10 series since dealing eight major leaguers at the trade deadline. The rally made a winner out of Tobias Myers (1-2), who threw a one-hit eighth inning hours after being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Kodai Senga recorded his sixth save in as many tries by whiffing one in a perfect ninth.

Jung Hoo Lee had a two-run single in the fourth for the Giants, who have dropped four of their past six games. The blown lead squandered a remarkable first career start for Cesar Perdomo, who gave up just three hits and walked one while striking out four over six scoreless innings. Carson Seymour (0-2) surrendered all four of the New York runs.

Royals 6, Blue Jays 1

Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez each homered to power Kansas City past visiting Toronto, which fell one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League's third wild-card spot.

Bobby Witt Jr. added two hits and two runs scored for the Royals. Kansas City starter Randy Dobnak (3-3) pitched six solid innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits..

Josh Smith homered and Brett Bateman recorded three hits for the Blue Jays, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Cardinals 10, Rockies 8

Nolan Gorman homered to cap a six-run fifth inning, Cooper Hjerpe struck out six in four spotless innings in his major league debut and St. Louis downed Colorado in Denver.

Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson each had three hits and Thomas Saggese and Joshua Baez finished with two hits ​apiece for the Cardinals. George Soriano got the final out for his third save. Hjerpe (1-0), a St. Louis first-round draft pick in 2022, entered in the fourth and didn't allow a baserunner.

Jake McCarthy homered and singled twice, Mickey Moniak also went deep and finished with two hits and four RBIs and TJ Rumfield had three hits for the Rockies. Right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget (0-6) was touched up for two runs on two hits -- including Gorman's homer -- while retiring one batter in the fifth.

Rangers 8, Rays 6

Jake Burger homered twice, drove in three runs and scored three times to help Texas earn a split of the four-game series against Tampa Bay with a ‌win in Arlington, ‌Texas.

Corey Seager also homered, Ezequiel Duran had three hits and an RBI and Logan O'Hoppe delivered two hits and scored twice for ⁠the Rangers, who had lost three of four and trailed 4-0 early on Sunday.

Chandler Simpson recorded two hits and scored twice, while Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Jonny DeLuca each added two hits and an RBI for the Rays, who had won two in a row.

Padres 4, Yankees 3

Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado belted back-to-back-to- back homers to start the bottom of the first inning and host San Diego held off New York.

Luis Campusano opened the seventh with a 433-foot shot into the second deck to give the Padres a 4-0 lead. That run became crucial when the Yankees got to Adrian Morejon in the eighth for their three runs to make it a game. Mason Miller fanned the side in the ninth around one walk for his 33rd save in 35 chances.

San Diego starter Michael King (10-9) earned the win after firing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while fanning three. King has not allowed a run in his last three starts, covering 19 innings. New York starter Gerrit Cole (8-8) worked seven innings, permitting six hits and four runs while walking none and striking out three.

White Sox 10, Twins 1

Sam Antonacci went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs, and host Chicago cruised to a win over Minnesota in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Kyle Teel hit a three-run homer and Tristan Peters finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs for the White Sox. Left-hander Hagen Smith (3-1) threw the biggest chunk of a bullpen game for Chicago, allowing no hits or walks with four strikeouts over three innings. The ‌White Sox didn't score until the fifth inning and then pulled away late with five eighth-inning runs.

Brooks Lee went ​2-for-3 with a solo home run to lead the Twins. Right-hander Bailey Ober (7-5) allowed one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Dodgers 7, Nationals 5

Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning and rallied host Los ‌Angeles past Washington to move 1 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the major leagues.

Betts ⁠hit a 1-0 fastball into the left field seats off Will Dion (1-2) for his 18th home run of the ​season and finished with four RBIs. Tommy Edman had an RBI double among his two hits and scored two runs for the Dodgers. Bobby Miller (1-0) pitched three innings to earn the win in his season debut and Edgardo Henriquez earned his second save as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to four games and finished 6-0 against the Nationals this season.

CJ Abrams hit his 30th home run and Harry Ford had a two-run double for Washington, who lost its fourth consecutive game. The Nationals loaded the bases in the sixth inning and Dylan Crews ​was hit by a Miller curveball for a 5-4 lead.

(--Field Level Media)