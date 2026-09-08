Highland teen makes history as Miss America's Teen 2027

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Highland — A Highland teenager has made pageant history for Utah.

Elle Anderson, who competed as Miss Utah's Teen, was crowned Miss America's Teen 2027 on Saturday night, becoming the first contestant from Utah to win the national teen title.

Anderson advanced to the national competition after winning Miss Utah's Teen in May, a title that included an $8,000 scholarship. On Saturday, she earned an additional $40,000 scholarship as part of her national victory.

The competition narrowed to five finalists representing Utah, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Minnesota before the final announcement. Anderson and Miss Mississippi's Teen, Madalyn Sullivan, were the last two contestants standing. Sullivan was named first runner-up, leaving Anderson as the new Miss America's Teen.

The Highland resident said she was overwhelmed by the support she received throughout the competition.

"There really is just a full community of people supporting and cheering me on," Anderson said. "I'm just feeling overwhelmed and so grateful for this opportunity."

Beyond the crown, Anderson has used her platform to advocate for CPR education and heart health awareness through a partnership with the American Heart Association.

Elle Anderson, who competed as Miss Utah's Teen, was crowned Miss America's Teen 2027 on Saturday night, becoming the first contestant from Utah to win the national teen title. (Photo: Nathaniel Gillis, KSL)

Her cause is rooted in personal tragedy. Anderson said her younger brother, Stone, died after suffering a cardiac event as an infant.

"On Christmas Day, his heart stopped and my family wasn't prepared to be able to step in when it mattered the most," she said.

Since then, Anderson has worked to train Utah teenagers in CPR and hopes to expand those efforts nationally during her year of service.

I was going in there to compete against 51 other girls ... and ended up leaving with 51 best friends. –Elle Anderson

"We've trained hundreds of Utah teens in CPR, and now we get to do it nationally," Anderson said. "His short four months of life has been able to impact hundreds across the state and eventually millions across the nation."

Anderson said one of the biggest takeaways from the weeklong competition was the friendships she developed with contestants from across the country.

"I was going in there to compete against 51 other girls ... and ended up leaving with 51 best friends," she said.

Her mother, Holly Anderson, described the win as a surreal moment after years of dedication and preparation.

Holly Anderson talks about her daughter, Elle Anderson, who competed as Miss Utah's Teen, was crowned Miss America's Teen 2027 on Saturday night, becoming the first contestant from Utah to win the national teen title. (Photo: Nathaniel Gillis, KSL)

"There is so many hours of worry and stress and thought put into every little detail of the pageant," Holly Anderson said. "I just couldn't believe that it had happened to her."

She added that she was proud to see Utah earn its first national teen title.

"I was just thrilled that we could put Utah on the map in this pageant and bring that history home to our great state that we love," she said.

Anderson plans to attend Brigham Young University and hopes to eventually attend law school. As Miss America's Teen 2027, she will spend the next year traveling, promoting CPR education and encouraging young women to pursue leadership opportunities.