Breanna Stewart embraces pressure on US as new faces chase a fifth straight World Cup

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BERLIN — Breanna Stewart knows exactly how much pressure the U.S. team is under to keep its World Cup title streak going.

The Americans have won four straight women's FIBA World Cup championships and she's been a part of the last three. Now the 32-year-old is the leader of a group that features many fresh faces.

"There's a ton of pressure, on team USA and on us and embracing that," she told The Associated Press. "Not having the team face it in a bad way, but understanding the ones that have been before us and what they've done. We want to continue to have success every time."

With the Americans coming off one of their worst offensive performances in a half century, Stewart took it upon herself to set a tone early in the 105-64 rout of the Czech Republic on Monday. Stewart had 11 points in the first 10 minutes as the U.S. jumped to a 29-15 lead and never looked back.

"I just wanted to be better. I just wanted to really lead by example," Stewart said after the win. "Not only just from stats, but just the way that I was communicating to my teammates. This is a big moment for all of us and we need to take full advantage of it."

Caitlin Clark, with the national team for the first time, said that after the narrow win over Italy, Stewart came into the weight room where a few of the youngsters were lifting. The team captain could tell they were a little down after the tight victory and had a conversation with them.

"I just want you guys to know this is how it is. Don't be intimidated by that. This is just how this goes. The games are going to be close. That doesn't mean like you should feel defeated in any way," Clark recalled. "I thought that was just a really good thing we needed to hear. Don't let that bother you. These games are going to be hard."

Stewart learned from some of the best leaders in Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. First-time national team player Angel Reese has gravitated toward Stewart and her leadership style.

"She's won before and knows what it takes," Reese said of the three-time World Cup champion. "I remember watching her play for USA Basketball when I was younger."

Stewart is no stranger to being a calming influence as a veteran leader. She helped guide the New York Liberty to the first championship in franchise history two years ago.

Now the Americans are in the win-or-go-home phase with the quarterfinals on Thursday. They'll face the winner of the Hungary vs. Japan game on Tuesday.

U.S. coach Kara Lawson knows that for the Americans to keep the streak, which includes 33 consecutive victories overall in the World Cup dating to a semifinal loss to Russia in 2006, she'll need Stewart and Napheesa Collier to be a veteran presence.

"They are two of the best players in the world. It's not my job to convince them that they're good, but to remind them that they know who they are and what they bring to the team."

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