Padres starter Nick Pivetta has strong return from IL vs. Nats

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 7, 2026 at 7:46 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 2:56 p.m.

 
Apr 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) delivers during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Apr 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) delivers during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. (Denis Poroy-Imagn Images)

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Sep 08 (Field Level Media) - Padres Opening Day starter Nick Pivetta took the mound for ​the first time in nearly five months when San Diego hosted the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Padres activated the right-handed Pivetta off the 60-day injured ‌list on Monday after he recovered from an elbow flexor strain in his pitching arm.

Pivetta went 0-0 with ⁠a 3.38 ERA in three rehab appearances -- ​two outings (one start) at Class A Lake ⁠Elsinore and one start for Triple-A El Paso -- but pitched just eight total ‌innings.

Pivetta came away with the ‌win Monday afternoon, as he threw 63 pitches over five scoreless innings ⁠with two hits, two strikeouts and zero walks ⁠as San Diego prevailed 3-2.

Pivetta, 33, was hurt in his fourth start of the season, leaving the game while pitching to the leadoff batter in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies on April 12.

In 2025, Pivetta was San Diego's best pitcher and posted career bests in wins (13), ERA (2.87), WHIP (0.99), innings (181 2/3) ‌and strikeouts (190).

The Padres have been bracing for Pivetta's return and ​filled a couple of holes in their rotation by acquiring San Francisco Giants left-hander Robbie Ray and Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize at the trade deadline.

In addition, right-hander Joe Musgrove has had multiple setbacks while recovering from Tommy John surgery and is close to missing his second consecutive season.

Entering Monday, Pivetta owned a 70-78 record with a 4.47 ERA in 258 appearances (213 starts) for the Philadelphia ​Phillies (2017-20), Boston Red Sox (2020-24) and Padres.

The Padres could part ways with Pivetta after this season because ‌he spent more ‌than 130 consecutive ⁠days on the IL. That development gives them the option of voiding the final two years and $32 million of his four-year, $55 million deal.

San Diego optioned right-hander Jhony Brito to El Paso in a corresponding move and designated catcher Blake Hunt for assignment to ‌open up a 40-man roster ​spot for Pivetta.

Brito, 28, had a 3.00 ERA ‌in five appearances covering ⁠nine innings this ​season. Hunt, 27, made two appearances for the Padres and struck out in all three at-bats.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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