No. 19 SMU beats Florida State 27-24 on Nick Reed's late field goal

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kevin Jennings shook off a pair of interceptions to lead No. 19 SMU's winning scoring drive, capped by Nick Reed's 20-yard field goal with 21 seconds to play, to wrap up a 27-24 win on Monday night.

Jennings completed 26 of 36 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns as SMU (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) outlasted Florida State in a game that was delayed nearly two hours due to a power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Jennings had a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Cooper and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Randy Pittman, a Florida State transfer, to help the Mustangs rack up 585 offensive yards.

Ousmane Kromah had 22 carries for 116 yards, including a 54-yarder and a 7-yard touchdown to lead Florida State. Kromah has back-to-back 100-yard games to begin his sophomore season.

Ashton Daniels completed 12 of 23 passes for 125 yards and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Singleton Jr.

Daniels also had an 8-yard touchdown run to help Florida State (1-1, 0-1) wrap up a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the first quarter.

Ashlynd Barker and Nehemiah Chandler had second-half interceptions for Florida State. The Seminoles also forced a muffed punt, which led to a third-quarter touchdown.

SMU and Florida State were set to kick off at 7:35 p.m. but were instead pushed back to 9:15 p.m. due to a power outage. The game began with referees keeping the time on the field.

SMU: The Mustangs made plenty of opening-game mistakes but converted 8 of 14 third-down opportunities and had two fourth-quarter scoring drives.

Florida State: The Seminoles failed to convert on their first 10 third-down attempts, finishing 2 of 15. But Florida State made enough plays on the ground to pick up 177 yards and battle SMU.

SMU will play host to UC Davis on Saturday.

Florida State has a bye and will play at No. 13 Alabama on Sept. 19.

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