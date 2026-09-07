No. 19 SMU beats Florida State 27-24 on Nick Reed's late field goal

By Bob Ferrante, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 10:50 p.m.

 
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Noah Lantor)

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kevin Jennings shook off a pair of interceptions to lead No. 19 SMU's winning scoring drive, capped by Nick Reed's 20-yard field goal with 21 seconds to play, to wrap up a 27-24 win on Monday night.

Jennings completed 26 of 36 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns as SMU (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) outlasted Florida State in a game that was delayed nearly two hours due to a power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Jennings had a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Cooper and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Randy Pittman, a Florida State transfer, to help the Mustangs rack up 585 offensive yards.

Ousmane Kromah had 22 carries for 116 yards, including a 54-yarder and a 7-yard touchdown to lead Florida State. Kromah has back-to-back 100-yard games to begin his sophomore season.

Ashton Daniels completed 12 of 23 passes for 125 yards and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Singleton Jr.

Daniels also had an 8-yard touchdown run to help Florida State (1-1, 0-1) wrap up a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the first quarter.

Ashlynd Barker and Nehemiah Chandler had second-half interceptions for Florida State. The Seminoles also forced a muffed punt, which led to a third-quarter touchdown.

SMU and Florida State were set to kick off at 7:35 p.m. but were instead pushed back to 9:15 p.m. due to a power outage. The game began with referees keeping the time on the field.

SMU: The Mustangs made plenty of opening-game mistakes but converted 8 of 14 third-down opportunities and had two fourth-quarter scoring drives.

Florida State: The Seminoles failed to convert on their first 10 third-down attempts, finishing 2 of 15. But Florida State made enough plays on the ground to pick up 177 yards and battle SMU.

SMU will play host to UC Davis on Saturday.

Florida State has a bye and will play at No. 13 Alabama on Sept. 19.

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