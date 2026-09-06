Arizona's Perdomo leaves game with head contusion after being hit in the helmet by a line drive

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2026 at 2:34 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2026 at 1:25 p.m.

 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo (2) holds his head after being hit by a line drive by Ketel Marte during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Houston.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo (2) holds his head after being hit by a line drive by Ketel Marte during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

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HOUSTON — Arizona's Geraldo Perdomo left Sunday's game against the Houston Astros with a head contusion after being struck in the helmet by a line drive from Ketel Marte in the third inning.

Perdomo singled to start the third before Marte's 93 mph single hit him on the side of the helmet as he ran to second. He immediately fell to the ground and writhed in pain as players from both teams ran to check on him.

He remained on his back for a couple of minutes as trainers tended to him before he sat up. Perdomo talked to trainers for a bit before being helped to his feet and walking off the field on his own power.

Ildemaro Vargas moved from first base to shortstop in the bottom of the inning to replace Perdomo and Tim Tawa entered the game to play first base.

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