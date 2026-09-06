Jackie Young leads a gritty US escape in a tight 55-52 women's World Cup win over Italy

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BERLIN — Jackie Young scored 10 points and the U.S. survived its toughest test in the women's basketball World Cup in two decades with a 55-52 victory over Italy on Sunday.

The U.S. has won 32 straight World Cup games dating back to a loss to Russia in the 2006 semifinals. Only one team had come within single digits of the Americans during this run, when Australia lost by eight points in 2010.

The Americans (2-0) had to work hard for the victory, putting up the lowest point total in a preliminary-round game since 1971, when they had 51 against France.

The U.S. trailed 50-48 with 4:29 left before going on a 7-0 run. Breanna Stewart, who missed her first eight shots, scored her first basket of the game to put the Americans up 51-50. Young then hit a layup after the U.S. got an offensive foul against Italy on its next possession.

The Americans got another defensive stop and Chelsea Gray hit a jumper to make it a five-point game.

Matilde Villa scored to get Italy back within three with less than a minute to go.

The U.S. had a couple of chances to make it a two-possession lead but couldn't convert.

Italy (1-1) had one last chance to tie it, but Cecilia Zandalasini's 3-pointer was off at the buzzer.

Italy's 2-3 zone defense cause the U.S. fits on offense. The Americans couldn't get into any rhythm and shot 29% from the field, including going 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

The Americans, who led 30-24 at halftime, saw Italy go on a 11-2 run to start the third quarter and trailed 35-32 before finishing the period up 42-39.

Italy, which lost to the Americans by 34 in a tournament qualifier in March, wouldn't go away and was up 50-48 in the fourth quarter before the Americans' final push.

Zandalasini scored 14 points to lead Italy, which is making its first World Cup appearance since 1994.

The Italians won their first game, beating the Czech Republic, and had a loud crowd cheering for them against the U.S. Still, there were fans wearing Caitlin Clark Iowa and Fever jerseys, as well as one in Bueckers' high school jersey.

In other games on Sunday, China edged the Czech Republic in overtime, Australia topped Turkey and Belgium beat Puerto Rico.

Italy faces China to close out pool play Monday.

The U.S, plays the Czech Republic on Monday hoping to keep its winning streak going.

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