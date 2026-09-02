NBA fines the Clippers $30M, penalizes Kawhi Leonard $700,000 in cap circumvention case

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LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers were fined $30 million and star player Kawhi Leonard was hit with a $700,000 penalty by the NBA on Wednesday for violating salary cap circumvention rules.

The league came down hard on the organization after a nearly year-long investigation.

Owner Steve Ballmer has been suspended for one year, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank has been suspended without pay for six months and president of business operations Gillian Zucker was suspended for one year, all for their involvement.

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