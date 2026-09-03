Rockets sign G Amen Thompson to extension

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 3, 2026 at 2:05 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 10:18 a.m.

 
May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rocket forward Amen Thompson looks on in the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rocket forward Amen Thompson looks on in the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - The Houston Rockets ​announced a contract extension with guard Amen Thompson on Thursday.

The five-year, rookie-scale extension is ‌worth $208 million and includes a 10% trade kicker, according to ESPN.

"Amen ⁠represents everything we ​want our organization to ⁠be about," general manager Rafael Stone said in ‌a news ‌release. "He has elite two-way ability, a toughness and ⁠the will to outwork ⁠his peers, and he competes in every circumstance. Year over year, he's improved in every facet of his game, and we know his best basketball is ahead of him."

Thompson, 23, ‌is entering the final season ​of a four-year rookie deal he signed in 2023. He will earn $12.26 million this season, per Spotrac, before his new deal starts in the summer of 2027.

With Thompson's signature, the Rockets have locked up their young core along ​with Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari ‌Eason to multi-year ‌contracts.

Thompson ⁠led the NBA in minutes played (2,953) last season while averaging career highs in points (18.3), assists (5.3) and steals (1.5).

He has averaged 14.3 points and 7.6 rebounds ‌in 210 career ​games (144 starts) since being selected ‌by the Rockets ⁠with ​the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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