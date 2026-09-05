Man struggling with mental health sentenced for stabbing Santaquin officer

PROVO — A man who admitted to stabbing a Santaquin officer three times when the officer responded to his 911 call will spend almost two years in jail and four years on probation.

On Jan. 23, 2025, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between Timothy Erik Olesen and his father, but later learned Olesen had called himself and told dispatchers he had cut himself and was "not going to make it."

He admitted in his plea statement that Olesen's father directed them to where his son was, but when they opened the door to that room, Oleson "suddenly rushed out, holding a large kitchen knife and stabbed (an officer) three times in the chest."

The officer was wearing a ballistics vest that absorbed the blows.

Olesen, 25, was sentenced on Monday to three terms of one to 15 years in prison for assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony, in addition to zero to five years in prison for knowingly producing a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. Fourth District Judge Derek Pullan suspended those sentences, instead ordering him to spend 675 days in jail, with credit for the 585 days he has already spent in jail, and four years on probation.

The judge also suspended a sentence of one year in jail for unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

In the plea statement, Olesen also admitted to coming outside to throw a knife at officers.

Olesen had cut himself multiple times and was transported to the hospital for treatment after the incident.

Multiple family members wrote to the judge about Olesen's struggles with depression ahead of the sentencing and expressed support and a desire for him to receive treatment.

Olesen was initially charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. As a result of his plea deal entered on July 14, the attempted murder charge was reduced to assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon and charges for drug possession, a third-degree felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor, were dismissed.