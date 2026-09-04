Utah football showcases versatility, depth in season-opening win over Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY — With 1:21 left in a blowout game, freshman running back LaMarcus Bell received a handoff from third-string quarterback Brandon Rose, split two defenders and then brushed by a third before seeing open field in front of him.

The former Lake Oswego High star went 34 yards to the end zone for his first career touchdown and added to Utah's already significant lead over FCS Idaho. Bell finished with a team-high 87 rushing yards on seven carries on a night where Utah put up 633 total yards on offense.

It all amounted to Utah putting up its seventh all-time leading total yards in a game in school history Thursday night.

Bell's late score was also the capstone to a night that featured Utah's versatility and depth on offense. Sure, it came against an FCS opponent, but it was one that gave a glimpse into the playmakers Utah could rely on this season in what the team hopes to be a conference title run in Morgan Scalley's first season as head coach.

Not counting the team's three quarterbacks who played, Utah had 12 different skills players make an impact on the game, with several others still ready to showcase their talent — including receivers Kyri Shoels (768 yards, 2 TD at San Jose State last season), Tobias Merriweather, Daidren Zipperer, Nate Johnson and the team's tight ends, among others.

And despite a top-10 all-time performance, Utah didn't have one player eclipse 100 yards on the night — a testament to the team's depth.

Utah State transfer Braden Pegan looked like a bonafide WR1 for Utah with 81 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches, while adding a 12-yard rushing touchdown after recording 926 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Aggies.

Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (7) runs down the field during an NCAA football game against the Idaho Vandals at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

His counterparts in the starting lineup included proven receiver Creed Whittemore (27 yards on two catches), who looked to be a dangerous threat underneath in the slot, with up-and-coming talent Ricky Johnson providing an additional 25 yards on two catches as an outside threat.

The three, alone, seemingly provide starting quarterback Devon Dampier with a bevy of options to advance the ball on the outside — a not so common option for Utah teams over the years under former head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Add to that Larry Simmons, who showcased his talent late last season and was targeted twice for 41 yards Thursday, and a potential receiving threat in running back Wayshawn Parker, who had two receiving touchdowns and 23 yards on three catches.

"Very fun," Dampier said when asked about this year's offense. "Me and Mac G (Kevin McGiven), we've had so many conversations about what we're gonna do when we come out here, and the team we've got, especially those two guys, Way and BP, make plays a lot easier to run them. They're so talented. So just very fun to finally get out in Rice-Eccles and be together as one."

To add to the threats on the outside, Utah trotted out a deep running back room that never missed a beat against an overwhelmed Idaho team who struggled to contain Utah's 364 rushing yards.

Beyond Parker's overall offensive production in a career night for the starting running back, Utah got encouraging minutes from backups Steve Chavez-Soto (35 yards, 1 TD, 6 carries), Mateaki Helu (25 yards, 3 carries), and Hunter Andrews (13 yards on one carry), who can play a hybrid role as a running back and tight end.

"We already knew we were going to come out and be like everybody was going to go out there and ball out, and we had that standard," Parker said. "No matter who's on that field, you want to have your job, and you want to do it correctly. So everybody went up there, they already knew what to do."

In its win, Utah's offense put up 633 total yards against Idaho. That ranks 7th all-time for total yards in a game, just barely beating out Utah's 631 put up against Idaho State in 1988.



1. Air Force, 1988 (703 yards)

2. North Carolina, 2004 (669 yards)

T-3. UTEP, 1988 (662… — Josh Furlong (@Josh_Furlong) September 4, 2026

Scalley said Parker set the standard and showcased his future potential, while the remaining depth provided Utah a multitude of weapons to utilize to keep the offense balanced.

"That guy can catch the ball, run the ball; he's tough as nails," Scalley said of Parker. "You watch him block, he is a complete running back, which is why we have a ton of NFL scouts come to watch in practice. But to see the other guys step up, Chavez-Soto, Mateaki Helu, you saw Bam there at the touchdown at the end. Hunter Anders is a guy that continues to show up at different positions, whether you're handing him the ball, whether he's catching out of the backfield or at the tight end spot.

"Marky Atuaia is such a good position coach, man. He gets those guys ready. He holds them accountable, and that's a position group I know is going to come ready every single week."

And none of that mentions the two dynamic quarterbacks who Scalley said are "starting" caliber quarterbacks who can provide additional mismatches for opposing defenses, especially when the two are on the field at the same time, like Utah hopes to do at times throughout the season.

"I feel like we have two starting quarterbacks, and they're both great leaders, unselfish, and you saw the efficiency tonight," Scalley said. "Both can run the ball, and when they're in there at the same time, as a defensive coordinator — a former defensive coordinator — that scares me. It's like, OK, well, who's going to be the dude throwing the ball?

"We are going to continue to be creative and innovative and find ways to give defensive coordinators headaches."

Utah has a long way to go to show Thursday night's success can be sustained throughout the season, but it was a good start to what could be an offensive explosion for a team looking to be more diverse in its play-calling.