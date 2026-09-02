How has Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga adapted to BYU? Cougars named him a captain

PROVO — When Roger Saleapaga II entered the transfer portal after playing two seasons at Oregon, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end had his fair share of interest from prospective teams around the country.

Something — or perhaps, more appropriately, someone — kept calling him back home.

That's where Saleapaga stood Tuesday, talking to a group of reporters after the Cougars wrapped up practice while being peppered with questions about his game, quarterback Bear Bachmeier, and BYU's season-opening opponent.

The lights won't dim much the rest of the week for Saleapaga, who is listed as a co-starter at tight end with USC transfer Walker Lyons. On Saturday night, he'll get a chance to run out of the tunnel at LaVell Edwards Stadium in front of friends and family — a sort-of déjà vu moment for the younger brother of former BYU offensive lineman Keanu Saleapaga (2017-20).

"I remember coming to his games in the stands — and now it's reversed," the younger Saleapaga quipped. "That's pretty cool."

Family is important for Saleapaga. His parents Roger and Lori moved the family to Orem so they could be closer to Keanu's collegiate career. Now the elder Saleapaga, who works as a barber specializing in cutting hair for athletes and celebrities, will repay the favor.

Faith and family played "a big part" in Saleapaga's transfer, too. He joined BYU's sponsoring faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during his freshman season with the Ducks, and said he leaned on a higher power in making his ultimate decision as well as his parents.

BYU Tight End Roger Saleapaga told Spencer Linton he joined the Church 18 months ago in Eugene while playing at Oregon.



He says his faith in Christ has grown and he loves how the gospel is incorporated into Cougar Football.



His bro Keanu played offensive line for the Cougars… — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) August 6, 2026

"My dad went through a lot of things, so being closer to him (was important)," he said. "But it was also a lot of prayer and talking to my family that led me here."

Saleapaga, a former four-star recruit by Rivals.com at Orem High and a top-30 tight end nationally by ESPN, will find himself in the spotlight when BYU kicks off the 2026 season Saturday against Utah Tech (6 p.m. MT, ESPN+).

He won't be alone, either. Lyons, the former four-star recruit from Folsom, California, who is the older brother of BYU quarterback signee Ryder Lyons, will join him in leading a deep tight end room that also features New Mexico transfer Keayan Nead, former American Fork standout Noah Moeaki and a litany of tight ends that has offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick openly admitting to the possibility of employing multiple tight ends with Bachmeier under center.

Saleapaga also mentioned former American Fork tight end Will Zundel, redshirt freshman Jacob Nye and freshman Matthew Fredrick in a deep group of tight ends.

But those two transfers made their mark quickly, Roderick admits.

"I've said it since spring ball: from the day they showed up, they were two of our best players right away," he said of Lyons and Saleapaga. "They've proven it day after day in practice, and you'll see a lot of those guys in games this year.

"You're going to see a lot of Keayan Nead. He'll play a lot this year, as well."

Orem’s Kaue Akana and Roger Saleapaga celebrate during their high school football season opener against East at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Orem won the game 21-20. (Photo: Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

But as much as his 26 games of Big Ten experience, his three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff against Indiana, and his blocking, Saleapaga's leadership stood out.

The younger son of Roger and Lori Saleapaga was one of four offensive captains selected by his peers to the Cougars' 20-member leadership council for the 2026 season. What's more, Saleapaga — who joins Bachmeier, LJ Martin and center bruce Mitchell on offense — is one of two first-year captains alongside linebacker Cade Uluave on defense.

"It means a lot," Saleapaga said of the honor. "It's kind of crazy coming in, because I know the team voted me. But it's another responsibility I have to hold, and I'm honored."

Perhaps the most important relationship is the one Saleapaga is developing with his quarterback. The tight end can equally be a safety blanket as well as a shield for Bachmeier.

Saleapaga would prefer — well, a different kind of analogy.

"It's like corn on the cob and butter," he said. "I feel like we go pretty good (together)."

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