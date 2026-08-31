4 killed, over a dozen injured as Russia strikes Kyiv region for 6th successive day

By Valentyn Ogirenko and Jekaterina Golubkova, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 31, 2026 at 8:34 p.m.

 
Smoke rises in the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.

Smoke rises in the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday. (Gleb Garanich, Reuters )

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Four killed and over a dozen injured in Russian airstrikes on Kyiv Tuesday.
  • Boryspil saw one death nine injuries from missiles drones damaging buildings.

KYIV, Ukraine — Four people were killed, and over a dozen injured ​in Russian air attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region on Tuesday, local authorities said, in what was the sixth day ‌in a row of strikes on the area.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said. Three people were ⁠killed and another five wounded, and a ​fire broke out in a non-residential ⁠area of the capital, city authorities said on the Telegram messaging app.

In Boryspil in ‌the Kyiv region, one ‌person was killed and another nine, including a child, were injured after ⁠missiles and drones damaged an apartment building and a ⁠business facility, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

The attack marks the sixth day of attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region, disrupting the daily lives of millions of people. Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he held a "detailed and ‌constructive" call with President Donald Trump's envoys Steve ​Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the sides were working to finalize dates for their visit to Ukraine aimed at advancing peace efforts.

A firetruck and other vehicles pass by a warehouse hit by a Russian drone strike with a melted Avrora Multimarket sign, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday,
A firetruck and other vehicles pass by a warehouse hit by a Russian drone strike with a melted Avrora Multimarket sign, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, (Photo: Alina Smutko, Reuters)

Moscow shot down over a dozen drones heading in its direction, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, as Ukraine continues to retaliate on the Russian capital and regions deeper inside the country to force the Kremlin to end its four-and-a-half-year invasion.

In Russia's Samara region, ​home to a number of major oil refineries some 800 km (500 miles) southeast of Moscow, an ‌air attack damaged civilian ‌facilities, the ⁠local governor said on Telegram.

The NATO Baltic air policing mission has activated jet fighters in Latvia, and Finland has restricted air and maritime traffic close to Russia, armed forces of both countries said separately on X, as Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, home to major ‌export ports, was shooting ​at drones on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine deny targeting ‌civilians. Reuters could not independently ⁠verify the damage ​reports.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Valentyn Ogirenko and Jekaterina Golubkova
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