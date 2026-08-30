Man paralyzed saving child gets Utah and global support

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — When 42-year-old Josh Collette saw an 8-year-old boy caught in a rip current off the coast of San Clemente, he did what his family says he has always done: He stepped in to help.

On Aug. 15, Collette dove into the ocean at Riviera Beach in an attempt to rescue the child.

He survived the rescue attempt but suffered a complete cervical spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Now, as Collette faces an uncertain recovery and extensive medical and rehabilitation costs, his family is watching an extraordinary wave of support grow around him — including here in Utah.

'He shows up'

Collette's brother, Brandon, said the decision to help a stranger was consistent with the person his family has always known.

"Within our family, there's a lot of people that can say, 'Josh came to my rescue,'" Brandon Collette said. "And he just, he shows up, and he shows up as a friend, he shows up as a brother, he shows up even for total strangers when they need help."

But this time, Josh was the one who needed help.

His family says Collette immediately broke his neck when he dove into the water. Adults eventually pulled him from the water.

The injury has left Collette unable to breathe independently for much of his recovery so far. A breathing tube through his neck has also prevented him from speaking, so he communicates by mouthing words, according to his family.

Doctors have told the family that complete cervical spinal cord injuries have a poor prognosis, and regaining the ability to walk is rare.

A family waiting and praying

For Collette's loved ones, the past two weeks have been filled with uncertainty as they wait to see what his recovery will look like.

His daughter, Grace, said the support has stretched far beyond the family's immediate circle.

"I've had people across the world saying my dad's in their prayers," she said. "And I think it's amazing to see just how this is brought so many people together."

More than 1,000 people from the United States and other countries have donated to a GoFundMe* established to help Collette and his family.

The fundraiser has now surpassed $400,000.

Utah cousin turns to her bakery

One of the people looking for a way to help is Collette's cousin, Brooke Higley, who owns Sweet Street Bakery in Herriman.

Higley organized a bake sale Saturday, with people stopping throughout the day to buy sweets and contribute to Josh's recovery.

She estimated the fundraiser could bring in about $2,000.

For Higley, the bake sale was about more than the money.

"This is something small that I can do at this bakery for him," Higley said. "But it's lifted my spirits to be able to feel like I'm doing something physically for him while we're waiting and praying."

'It would change so many lives'

Collette's family knows the road ahead could be long.

His daughter and four sons are among those hoping the support will help give their dad the best possible chance at recovery.

Grace said even a small amount of movement could dramatically change what the future looks like for their family.

"If there's any possibility if my dad can walk again, move his arms, or have any mobility at all, it would change so many lives," she said.

For a man who spent his life showing up when other people needed him, his family says they are now seeing people — many of whom have never met Josh — do the same for him.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.