'A reason to start': Utah Valley University launches scholarship for concurrent enrollment students

OREM — In a move aimed at expanding access to higher education, Utah Valley University on Tuesday launched a scholarship to reward high school students who took college courses through UVU's concurrent enrollment program.

Through the Freshman Concurrent Enrollment Merit Scholarship, qualifying students could earn up to $20,000 toward a degree.

"When concurrent enrollment students arrive on campus as college freshmen, they have already proven themselves academically. They come in disciplined, prepared, and eager to advance their education," said UVU Senior Director of Concurrent Enrollment Spencer Childs in a statement.

64 high schools across the state currently participate in UVU's concurrent enrollment program.

"What we have not had, until now, is a scholarship that truly reflects that. This is the first scholarship at UVU built specifically to reward that effort, and we think it will make a real difference, not just for students who are already enrolled in concurrent enrollment courses, but for students who now have a reason to start," Childs continued.

The scholarship has two award tiers, ranging from $3,500 to $5,000 per year, based on the number of UVU concurrent enrollment credits a student completed in high school. Additionally, both tiers can be renewed for up to four years.

A release from UVU said the scholarship is designed to encourage high schoolers to start pursuing college coursework earlier.

"Students who earn more concurrent enrollment credits while still in high school may qualify for a higher scholarship tier, meaning the effort put in before graduation can pay off in a big way," UVU said in a release. "For students who might have been on the fence about enrolling in college courses early, this scholarship offers a tangible financial incentive to get started and to keep going."

UVU in December 2025 signed a memorandum of understanding allowing SLCC graduates direct admission to the university.