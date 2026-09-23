Local teen inspired by childhood care hopes to use ASL to help deaf patients

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SALT LAKE CITY — As the world observes the International Day of Sign Languages, a Utah teenager is turning his own medical journey into a mission to help others.

For 19-year-old Phoenix Small, walking is something he never takes for granted.

"Being able to walk just on my own is great. Ten out of 10," Small said.

Small was born with severe clubfeet, a condition that caused his feet to turn inward. Doctors warned his family that the condition could significantly affect his mobility.

"The doctors told my family that I would have backwards feet, which was true, and that it would severely affect my ability to walk," Phoenix said. "I would most likely be put in a wheelchair or amputated."

Small received treatment at Shriners Children's Salt Lake City and underwent multiple surgeries and periods in casts throughout his childhood. Each procedure meant learning to walk again, but he said the effort was worth it.

"Being able to walk on my own without casts for the first time was a really freeing experience," he said.

His experience as a patient also inspired him to find ways to help others facing challenges of their own.

While in high school, Phoenix enrolled in American Sign Language to fulfill a graduation requirement. What began as a class quickly became a passion.

"Before I knew it, I absolutely fell in love with the language," he said. "Did it take me about a year and a half to actually get a hang of it? Yes."

Now, Phoenix hopes to build a career that combines his interest in health care with his fluency in ASL. He said he would like to work as a medical interpreter and eventually assist deaf patients at the same hospital where he received treatment.

"When I'm older, I want to go into interpreting, particularly in the medical field," Phoenix said. "Maybe being able to help patients here at Shriners Children's who are deaf, being able to interpret for them."

As he reflects on both his recovery and his journey learning sign language, Phoenix hopes others facing obstacles will stay persistent.

"Good things come to those who wait," he said. "And sometimes that wait is just practice."