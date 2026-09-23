Local teen inspired by childhood care hopes to use ASL to help deaf patients

By Annette Campbell, KSL | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 8:11 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Phoenix Small, 19, inspired by his medical journey, aims to help others.
  • Born with severe clubfeet, he underwent surgeries at Shriners Children's Salt Lake City.
  • Small plans to combine healthcare interest with ASL fluency to assist deaf patients.

SALT LAKE CITY — As the world observes the International Day of Sign Languages, a Utah teenager is turning his own medical journey into a mission to help others.

For 19-year-old Phoenix Small, walking is something he never takes for granted.

"Being able to walk just on my own is great. Ten out of 10," Small said.

Small was born with severe clubfeet, a condition that caused his feet to turn inward. Doctors warned his family that the condition could significantly affect his mobility.

"The doctors told my family that I would have backwards feet, which was true, and that it would severely affect my ability to walk," Phoenix said. "I would most likely be put in a wheelchair or amputated."

Small received treatment at Shriners Children's Salt Lake City and underwent multiple surgeries and periods in casts throughout his childhood. Each procedure meant learning to walk again, but he said the effort was worth it.

"Being able to walk on my own without casts for the first time was a really freeing experience," he said.

His experience as a patient also inspired him to find ways to help others facing challenges of their own.

While in high school, Phoenix enrolled in American Sign Language to fulfill a graduation requirement. What began as a class quickly became a passion.

"Before I knew it, I absolutely fell in love with the language," he said. "Did it take me about a year and a half to actually get a hang of it? Yes."

Now, Phoenix hopes to build a career that combines his interest in health care with his fluency in ASL. He said he would like to work as a medical interpreter and eventually assist deaf patients at the same hospital where he received treatment.

"When I'm older, I want to go into interpreting, particularly in the medical field," Phoenix said. "Maybe being able to help patients here at Shriners Children's who are deaf, being able to interpret for them."

As he reflects on both his recovery and his journey learning sign language, Phoenix hopes others facing obstacles will stay persistent.

"Good things come to those who wait," he said. "And sometimes that wait is just practice."

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Education stories

Related topics

UtahEducationSalt Lake County
Annette Campbell, KSLAnnette Campbell
    Annette Campbell joined KSL-TV as a dayside reporter in June 2026 after making the move to Utah with her husband, five children, and their Labradoodle.

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  