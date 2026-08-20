US imposes more sanctions on Cuba

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WASHINGTON — The U.S. imposed new Cuba-related sanctions on ​Thursday, designating nine entities and three individuals for alleged malign activities directed at the ‌United States.

The sanctions targeted the leadership of the Cuban Institute ⁠of Friendship with the ​Peoples (ICAP) and designated nine ⁠Cuban entities, including the Ministry of Construction ‌of Cuba, for ‌supporting the island nation's government.

Secretary of State ⁠Marco Rubio said in ⁠a statement that the sanctions targeted ICAP for sponsoring "a vast subversive network in the United States aimed at identifying, cultivating, and radicalizing subversives, largely operating under the pretext of educational ‌or cultural exchange."

Rubio said in ​recent days, Cuba tried to use Fidel Castro's 100th birthday to activate this network to bring sympathizers to Havana to network with government officials.

"Today's designations make clear that the Trump Administration will not tolerate the Cuban regime's efforts ​to fund its repression or continue its ‌decades-long campaign of ‌subversive ⁠anti-American activities," he said.

Thursday's actions followed an executive order by President Donald Trump in May that broadened sanctions against Cuban government officials, security forces ‌and their supporters.

The sanctions ​also targeted entities associated ‌with Cuba's metals ⁠and mining ​sector.