Taylorsville man accused of holding woman hostage for 3 days, faces 20 charges

TAYLORSVILLE — A 26-year-old Taylorsville man accused of holding a woman against her will for several days and abusing her is facing 19 felony charges.

The man was charged Aug. 7 in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnaping, two counts of forcible sodomy, object rape, two counts of rape and attempted object rape, all first-degree felonies; forcible sexual abuse and aggravated assault, second-degree felonies; violating a protective order, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of voyeurism, two counts of propelling a bodily substance and two counts of assault, third-degree felonies; and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

KSL is not naming the defendant in order to protect the identity of the victim.

"The defendant, in this matter, held the victim hostage for approximately three days, and during that time he brutally assaulted her both physically and sexually. The victim reported that over the course of three days, the defendant held a knife to her throat multiple times, poked her with the knife in her neck and her back, cut her arm, strangled her, suffocated her, raped her, and held her captive because of her bruises," according to charging documents.

Police found the woman on July 31 after being asked to conduct a welfare check. When officers found her, "she was observed with bruising throughout her body," the charges state. At the hospital, it was noted that the woman "had over 40 separate injuries to her body."

The woman told investigators that she arrived at the man's residence on July 29 and he strangled her, then continued to get more upset throughout the day and was "acting manic" and she "felt impending doom," she told police, according to the charges.

On July 30, the man "grabbed a knife, held it to her throat, and told her he would kill her by slitting her throat" and "at some point, (he) cut her arm with the knife and told her that 'this is what he would do to her neck' and that he 'would stab her in the back and would slash her throat,'" charging documents state.

The charges detail other abuses the woman allegedly suffered during the three days, and notes that on July 31 they drove to a gas station and the man told her to "stay in the car because of her bruises and told her to get down and cover up so that no one could see."

At some point on July 31, the man fell asleep and the garage door was open. The woman "ran outside and was able to call 911. She said (he) caught her and asked who she was on the phone with, but she told him that she was on the phone with her dad. At this point, the police showed up," according to the charges.

Prosecutors state in their charges that the woman has a continuous protective order against the man, whom she has known for about a decade, due to prior domestic violence-related convictions in which she was the victim.

"The defendant entered into two separate domestic violence plea in abeyances involving the same victim," according to the charges. "Additionally, the defendant has a pending domestic violence matter involving a different victim, in the 4th District Court.

"The defendant, aside from his domestic violence history, has an extensive drug history with misdemeanor convictions," charging documents state.

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