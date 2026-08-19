Seahawks and 2-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs are working on a deal, AP source says

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RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Trevon Diggs are working on a contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract, which is expected to be a one-year deal, hasn't been finalized. Diggs, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowler coming off a season in which he was placed on waivers by the Dallas Cowboys and released by the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks' decision to bring aboard Diggs comes less than a week after the team entered an agreement with cornerback Terrion Arnold, whose status for the 2026 season is uncertain.

Arnold, 23, is facing eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men in February. He became a free agent in June, when the Detroit Lions released him a few days after the kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy charges were levied.

Arnold will be placed on the NFL commissioner exempt list when he signs. He will not be permitted to play or practice while the league investigates his case but can be paid and attend team meetings.

The addition of Diggs would add depth to a secondary that lost cornerback Riq Woolen to free agency and has been without second-year safety Nick Emannwori, who had offseason ankle surgery, during training camp.

In 2025, Diggs played six games for Dallas before sustaining a concussion in an accident at home on Oct. 16. He didn't explain the cause of the injury to reporters until two months later, when he said he got hit in the head by a mounting pole while trying to install a TV.

Even after Diggs cleared the concussion protocol, he remained off the field for what the Cowboys described as lingering knee issues. Diggs then returned for two games before getting waived in late December.

He joined the Packers just before their final regular-season game. He played nearly half of Green Bay's defensive snaps in his Packers debut as the team rested its starters in a 16-3 loss at Minnesota. But he was on the field for only one snap when the Packers lost 31-27 at Chicago in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

Diggs had an NFL-leading 11 interceptions and earned All-Pro honors in 2021. He made the Pro Bowl again in 2022 but his performance has declined since, in part because of two major knee surgeries.

Diggs has played in 71 NFL games, including playoffs, since the Cowboys took him with the 51st pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama.

The Seahawks fielded arguably the NFL's best defense last season. No team allowed fewer points per game (17.2), and Seattle finished in the top seven in the league in sacks and interceptions.

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