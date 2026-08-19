KSL Sports Pick'em — college and pro — is back for the 2026 season

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether you've been tracking your favorite football teams since spring or you're just settling in, it's time to start making your predictions for the 2026 season.

Put your knowledge, instincts and guessing skills to the test with KSL Sports Pick'em, sponsored by Utah Radon Services.

Play for free each week for a chance to win prizes, and of course prove you are the ultimate armchair quarterback.

What is KSL Sports Pick'em?

Every week, the KSL Sports staff will choose five college and pro football games to follow: BYU, Utah and Utah State, as well as two national matchups for college, and then five various pro games.

To play, you pick which team will win and predict the final score. Prizes of up to $100 will be awarded for the closest guesses each week. Keep playing and you could win $500, the season's grand prize.

For 2026, KSL Sports' Pick'em includes the regular 14-week season and bowl games. First up, the Utes play on Sept. 3, and the Cougars and Aggies play Sept. 5. The pro season starts a week later.

How to play KSL Sports Pick'em

Playing is simple. If you already have a KSL.com account, use your login to get started. If you haven't signed up for a free account yet, start here.

Each week, you'll have the chance to predict the game winner and the final score of five football games for both college and pro. The individual who picks the winning team and is closest to the final score will earn 50 points; everyone else will be graded based on how close they came to the final score.

Unlike fantasy football, you don't need to worry about drafts, rosters or waiver wires. You just pick a winner and predict the score.

Keep playing throughout the season to accrue more points.

Play KSL Sports' Pick'em.

What are the KSL Pick'em prizes?

Each week, prizes will be awarded to the week's top three winners for both college and pro. Your predictions could earn you $25, $50 or $100.

Every point earned accumulates and pushes you up the leaderboard. The ultimate season winner will receive $500.

Who's your competition?

Before the games, the KSL Sports staff will publish their predictions. Think you know more than the experts? Try to beat out your favorite sports reporters as you weave your way to the top of the rankings.

Want to make it more personal? Create a Pick'em league for friends, family or colleagues. Which player will earn bragging rights and prizes? Nothin' better than a little friendly competition.

Create or join a group.

Play KSL Sports Pick'em today

It's time to prove your football IQ. Pick the winning teams, predict the scores, then enter your guesses for KSL Sports Pick'em each week for a chance to win prizes. It's free to play so there's no risk, only the potential for great rewards.

Lock in your predictions now to see how you stack up.

Start making your picks!