John Niland, who helped the Dallas Cowboys win their first Super Bowl championship, has died

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 16, 2026 at 6:03 p.m.

 
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles guard John Niland (74), right, shakes hands with retired Dallas Cowboys tackle Bob Lilly (74) during half-time ceremonies honoring Lilly at Texas Stadium in Irving, Nov. 23, 1975. Niland and Lilly were teammates the previous year.

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles guard John Niland (74), right, shakes hands with retired Dallas Cowboys tackle Bob Lilly (74) during half-time ceremonies honoring Lilly at Texas Stadium in Irving, Nov. 23, 1975. Niland and Lilly were teammates the previous year. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DALLAS — John Niland, a three-time All-Pro guard who helped the Dallas Cowboys win their first Super Bowl championship, has died. He was 82.

Niland's daughter, Haven, said he died Saturday morning in McKinney, a Dallas suburb.

Niland made 111 starts in 124 games over nine seasons with Dallas. He played for Philadelphia for one year before retiring after the 1975 season.

Niland made the Pro Bowl for six straight years from 1968 to 1973. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 1969, 1971 and 1972.

He helped protect Roger Staubach when Dallas beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 in the Super Bowl on Jan. 16, 1972.

Niland, a Massachusetts native, starred at Iowa before he was taken by the Cowboys with the fifth overall selection in the 1966 draft. He was inducted into the Hawkeyes' Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

He is survived by Shaughn, his wife of more than 30 years, and daughters, Jordan and Haven.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  