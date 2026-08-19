Texans receiver Jayden Higgins is out for the season with a torn ACL, AP source says

By Rob Maaddi, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 1:19 p.m.

 
Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins works out during the team's NFL football training camp in Houston, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins works out during the team's NFL football training camp in Houston, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Houston Texans receiver Jayden Higgins is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, according to a person with knowledge of his injury

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Texans haven't announced the severity of his injury.

Higgins fell awkwardly while running a route during a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday in Houston. Coach DeMeco Ryans said at the time that Higgins was being evaluated for a leg injury.

The second-year receiver was expected to team up with No. 1 wideout Nico Collins in the Texans offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. A second-round pick in the 2025 draft, Higgins made 41 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie year.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Rob Maaddi

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  