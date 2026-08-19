Texans receiver Jayden Higgins is out for the season with a torn ACL, AP source says

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Houston Texans receiver Jayden Higgins is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, according to a person with knowledge of his injury

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Texans haven't announced the severity of his injury.

Higgins fell awkwardly while running a route during a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday in Houston. Coach DeMeco Ryans said at the time that Higgins was being evaluated for a leg injury.

The second-year receiver was expected to team up with No. 1 wideout Nico Collins in the Texans offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. A second-round pick in the 2025 draft, Higgins made 41 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie year.

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AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

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