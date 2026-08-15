Three-time MVP Aaron Judge plays catch for first time in rehab from broken rib, return date unclear

By Ian Harrison, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 15, 2026 at 12:45 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 15, 2026 at 12:26 p.m.

 
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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TORONTO — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch in New York on Friday as he continues working toward a return from a broken right rib.

"Just part of the ramp-up to baseball activity," manager Aaron Boone said of Judge before Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto. "Hopefully he'll continue to progress through this week. We'll see what else gets introduced."

Judge hasn't played since May 31, but the three-time AL MVP and eight-time All-Star has said he intends to return this season. He was cleared to begin light workout activity on Aug. 5.

Boone spoke to Judge and said the slugger responded well to throwing for the first time in his rehab. However, Boone didn't know when Judge might be ready to rejoin the Yankees.

"We expect him back, but we're in the early stages of baseball activity," Boone said. "Hopefully things continue to go well."

Judge is hitting .248 with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .907 OPS. He had just one homer in his final 18 games before going on the IL.

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See AP's full MLB coverage here

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