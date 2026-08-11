Reds rally late, beat the White Sox 5-4 in the 10th to spoil pope hat giveaway night

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CHICAGO — Elly De La Cruz drove in automatic runner Matt McLain with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game skid with a 5-4 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Reds rallied from three runs down in the eighth inning after White Sox starter Sean Burke allowed only one run on three hits in seven innings.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) took the loss. Brock Burke (5-4) picked up the win and Emilio Pagan recorded his 14th save with a perfect 10th.

Bryan Hudson gave up an RBI single to De La Cruz in the eighth and Tyler Stephenson drove in two runs with a basesloaded single off Grant Taylor to tie the score.

The White Sox drew 38,113, their ninth sellout, for a unique giveaway: team-branded papal-style hats in honor of Pope Leo XIV, a lifelong White Sox fan who attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series as Father Robert Prevost. Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw out the first pitch.

Brenton Doyle hit Nick Lodolo's first pitch 415 feet to deep center, his fourth career leadoff home run and the sixth for the White Sox this season. Edgar Quero and Miguel Vargas also hit solo home runs for the White Sox.

Burke scattered three hits over seven innings, allowing one run on Eugenio Suarez's third homer in four games, his 17th. Burke, who has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his last nine starts, struck out eight Tuesday, walking none.

Muneteka Murakami extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a double in the eighth.

Lodolo was activated off the injured list (blister) to make his first start since July 11. He gave up four runs on five hits in four innings.

Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (4-7, 5.26 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.30) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB