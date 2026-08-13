Montero, Tigers shut out Guardians without a strikeout, a first in MLB since 2014

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 2:05 p.m.

 
Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Detroit.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

DETROIT — Keider Montero pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers blanked the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Thursday despite failing to record a strikeout.

The Tigers became the first team to blank an opponent without a strikeout since Rick Porcello did it to the Athletics on July 1, 2014. The feat has only been accomplished seven times since 2000.

Montero (9-7) allowed one walk over 6 1/3 innings, holding the Guardians scoreless despite not recording a strikeout. Tyler Holton worked 1 2/3 strong innings, and Kenley Jansen earned his 15th save in a perfect ninth.

Dillon Dingler drove in the game's first run with an RBI groundout in the third before Eduardo Valencia added his fifth homer of the season on a ball that sailed into the left-field seats.

Spencer Torkelson capped the scoring with a one-run single in the eighth.

Parker Messick (9-7) worked 5 2/3 innings for the Guardians, allowing two runs and three hits while fanning six.

Cleveland's Steven Kwan had his career-high on-base streak of 27 games snapped, finishing 0 for 4.

Tigers: RHP Jackson Jobe (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the series opener against the White Sox on Friday.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (11-6, 3.55 ERA) starts the series opener versus the Padres this Friday.

___

See AP's full MLB coverage here

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  