Nationals to move All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to second base

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NEW YORK — All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams is moving to second base for the Washington Nationals, vacating the only position he's played during his five seasons with the club.

Manager Blake Butera said Friday that Abrams has begun working out at second. He said the transition will be more "multiday than multiweek" and that Abrams will swap spots with second baseman Nasim Nuñez.

"Just thought this was the best thing for our team going forward," Butera said. "We think with those two up the middle and Nasim playing more shortstop gives us the best chance."

Butera said Abrams was amenable to the move while noting that shortstops take pride in playing the position — something Abrams also acknowledged.

"That's just where I've been playing my whole life," said Abrams, who led off and played shortstop Friday night against the New York Mets. "I believe I can be a great shortstop."

Abrams, an NL All-Star starter, is having a career year offensively, with 28 homers, a major league-best 91 RBIs, a .284 average and an .898 OPS.

Abrams also leads NL shortstops with 19 errors, just three shy of his career high from 2023 and 2025. His .958 fielding percentage would also be a career worst.

"He said that a few times — like, look, the competitor in me wants to say I can do this at shortstop but also understand we have to do what's best for the team and the organization going forward," Butera said.

Nuñez has nine errors and a .965 fielding percentage at second base. He leads the majors in range factor at the position.

The Nationals also used first-round picks on shortstops Seaver King and Eli Willits in 2024 and 2025. Willits, selected first overall, is Washington's no. 1 prospect, per MLB.com, while King ranks fourth.

"We're thinking about all those things," Butera said. "But ultimately, right now, what we're trying to do is do what's best for this team and this organization to win as many games as possible the rest of the year and also set ourselves up for next year."

Abrams hasn't played second base since his rookie season in 2022, when he made 13 appearances at the position for the San Diego Padres.

"It's not too big of a change," he said.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb