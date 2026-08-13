Teen on e-bike seriously injured after being hit by truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A teen boy on an e-bike was seriously injured after he was hit by a pickup truck in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

A 16-year-old boy was riding an e-bike southbound on 300 West, according to Salt Lake police. As he entered an intersection, he was struck by a pickup truck traveling westbound on 500 South, police said.

Police said the pickup truck had a green light, which the boy "disregarded" as he entered the intersection.

The 16-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Police said he was wearing a helmet when he was hit, which may have saved his life.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed on the scene, and a DUI is not suspected at this time.