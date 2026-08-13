Utah fried chicken chain founded by revered chef announces first out-of-state expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has welcomed a handful of California-based chains in recent years, but now one of its native businesses is seeking to test out the Golden State market.

Pretty Bird, a fried chicken-centered fast-casual chain that Utah chef Viet Pham created nearly a decade ago, announced on Thursday that it plans to open its fifth location in Los Angeles, and first outside of Utah.

"Los Angeles, we'll see you soon," it wrote in a social media post.

Pham first opened Pretty Bird in downtown Salt Lake City (146 S. Regent Street) in 2018. The chef, James Beard Award finalist multiple times, has appeared on several different television programs, even defeating celebrity chef Bobby Flay on both "Iron Chef America" and "Beat Bobby Flay."

Pretty Bird has since added locations in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood, as well as Park City and Midvale, while remaining a favorite locally. It was named Utah's best chicken sandwich in City Weekly's Best of Utah 2025 edition, defending a title it has won multiple times since its beginning.

While Pham remains perhaps Utah's most visible chef, he told SFGate that both he and his wife grew up in California, and opening a location in Los Angeles feels like a "full circle" moment.

"This city shaped so much of who I am, both personally and as a chef, and there's something really special about bringing Pretty Bird back to where it all started," he told the outlet. "LA's food scene is unlike anywhere else, and we can't wait to be part of it and share what we've built in Utah with our home state."

It's essentially a reverse Uno card on the invasion of California-based chains that have expanded to Utah in recent years, including some that also specialize in fried chicken.

Dave's Hot Chicken now has seven locations in Utah, while Starbird announced last year that it plans to enter the Beehive State market at some point.

Not all efforts have been successful, though. The Crack Shack entered the Utah market in 2021, but all of its Utah locations were closed by 2023. They were ultimately converted into Houston TX Hot Chicken locations, a brand that began in Las Vegas.

Pretty Bird isn't the first Utah fast-food chain to open in California, either. Cafe Rio, Costa Vida, Crumbl and Waffle Love are among Utah chains that also have a presence in the Golden State.