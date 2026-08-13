Utah fried chicken chain founded by revered chef announces first out-of-state expansion

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 8:03 p.m.

 
The line is out the door at Pretty Bird on Regent Street in Salt Lake City on April 19, 2018. Pretty Bird, which debuted in 2018 and has four locations in Utah, announced Thursday that it will open a location in Los Angeles.

The line is out the door at Pretty Bird on Regent Street in Salt Lake City on April 19, 2018. Pretty Bird, which debuted in 2018 and has four locations in Utah, announced Thursday that it will open a location in Los Angeles. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Pretty Bird, a Utah-based fried chicken chain, announces its first California location.
  • Chef Viet Pham, a James Beard Award finalist, founded Pretty Bird in 2018.
  • Pham sees the Los Angeles expansion as a return to his California roots.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has welcomed a handful of California-based chains in recent years, but now one of its native businesses is seeking to test out the Golden State market.

Pretty Bird, a fried chicken-centered fast-casual chain that Utah chef Viet Pham created nearly a decade ago, announced on Thursday that it plans to open its fifth location in Los Angeles, and first outside of Utah.

"Los Angeles, we'll see you soon," it wrote in a social media post.

Pham first opened Pretty Bird in downtown Salt Lake City (146 S. Regent Street) in 2018. The chef, James Beard Award finalist multiple times, has appeared on several different television programs, even defeating celebrity chef Bobby Flay on both "Iron Chef America" and "Beat Bobby Flay."

Pretty Bird has since added locations in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood, as well as Park City and Midvale, while remaining a favorite locally. It was named Utah's best chicken sandwich in City Weekly's Best of Utah 2025 edition, defending a title it has won multiple times since its beginning.

While Pham remains perhaps Utah's most visible chef, he told SFGate that both he and his wife grew up in California, and opening a location in Los Angeles feels like a "full circle" moment.

"This city shaped so much of who I am, both personally and as a chef, and there's something really special about bringing Pretty Bird back to where it all started," he told the outlet. "LA's food scene is unlike anywhere else, and we can't wait to be part of it and share what we've built in Utah with our home state."

It's essentially a reverse Uno card on the invasion of California-based chains that have expanded to Utah in recent years, including some that also specialize in fried chicken.

Dave's Hot Chicken now has seven locations in Utah, while Starbird announced last year that it plans to enter the Beehive State market at some point.

Not all efforts have been successful, though. The Crack Shack entered the Utah market in 2021, but all of its Utah locations were closed by 2023. They were ultimately converted into Houston TX Hot Chicken locations, a brand that began in Las Vegas.

Pretty Bird isn't the first Utah fast-food chain to open in California, either. Cafe Rio, Costa Vida, Crumbl and Waffle Love are among Utah chains that also have a presence in the Golden State.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.
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