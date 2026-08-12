Man accused of sports card fraud avoids conviction with diversion agreement

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Aug. 12, 2026 at 7:29 p.m.

 
A man accused of selling $5 sports cards when he'd promised Michael Jordan and not giving refunds accepted a diversion agreement, agreeing to pay the victims back.

A man accused of selling $5 sports cards when he'd promised Michael Jordan and not giving refunds accepted a diversion agreement, agreeing to pay the victims back. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was accused of sending sports cards that were worth less than promised accepted an option to resolve his charges without any conviction.

Gentry Lee Cameron, 40 of Herriman, was charged in February with two counts of theft by deception, a second-degree felony and a class A misdemeanor, and communications fraud, a second-degree felony.

As long as he completes the terms of the diversion agreement, which includes not committing any crimes and paying back $3,780 to one of his customers and $1,350 to another, the charges will be dismissed next July, one year after the agreement was entered.

Charging documents said a man purchased a Michael Jordan card and a Joe Burrow card from Cameron on Jan. 24, 2025, but the cards were worth much less. They said Cameron claimed that he sent the wrong package and would provide a refund, but eventually stopped responding before repaying the money.

In October 2025, another man reported he purchased the same cards from Cameron, and paid a $1,350 deposit but received different cards worth $5. Charging documents said again Cameron claimed he sent the wrong package and promised to make things right but never did.

Diversion agreements are rare in Utah courts, and unlike a plea agreement, they result in all charges being dismissed.

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Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.
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